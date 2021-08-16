OPINION — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has started a heated discussion about critical race theory (CRT) by signing an executive order which she says effectively bans the teaching of the theory in state funded universities. The order supposedly prevents these universities from applying for grants for history and civics instruction of CRT.
There are numerous problems with the executive order, not the least of which is the fact that it is not the governor’s job to exert executive branch power to influence college or K-12 curricula. Communities have school boards who are duly elected bodies assigned those duties. The South Dakota Board of Regents makes such rules for state-run colleges and technical schools.
That aside, Gov. Noem is likely correct in seeking to keep CRT, as it is generally understood, out of the schools. I happen to think she is wrong in her approach and reasoning. The governor wants to make sure students graduate as flag-waving unbridled supporters of America – right or wrong. I believe teaching students the unvarnished truth about our history – and CRT – will result in them becoming flag-waving supporters of America, who will take part in preventing the country from repeating its darkest historical moments.
My problem with critical race theory is that it is difficult to find an agreed-upon definition of what it is exactly. Opinions and versions of what it is and what its proponents are proposing are as varied as South Dakota’s landscapes. And, because much of what is written about CRT is done so by either of two political extremes, much of what is available to read about CRT is stained by political polarization.
Gov. Noem’s executive order was premature, and perhaps overly zealous or at the very least, poorly worded. Our schools should be teaching history, not versions of history. Since much of CRT is based on stories handed down from generation to generation, much of the basis for it is difficult to prove.
One side of the CRT debate will tell you it is only about anti-racism. Others will tell you it is about teaching white children that they were born privileged and should feel guilty. They should live their lives moving forward dedicated to making amends for the prejudiced acts of Caucasians they never knew and with whom they have no connection. They should also feel guilty if the values they learn from their parents in the privacy of their homes or from the religious teachings of their church are different from those promoting CRT.
The governor is correct that it is essential for American children to learn the country’s history. But they do not need a sanitized version of our history. What the country has done over its history is remarkable. So many would not be seeking refuge here, were it otherwise.
Certainly, in addition to teaching truth in history, we must also teach the mechanics of civics in the United States. From city councils and mayors to the presidency, congress, the court system, it’s essential that the next generation be better informed and more respectful of the unique American structure and vision than their parents are. They will find that respect and vision when presented with the unvarnished truth about how the system came to be, including all the pitfalls along the way.
The governor has told the world at every opportunity that she trusts the people of South Dakota to do the right thing, if given the information needed to make the right decision. The offspring of those trustworthy people can and will, if given all the information about the country’s history, and about history elsewhere, and about other theories and other systems, make wise decisions.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
