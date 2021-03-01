OPINION — Former President Donald Trump’s speech before the American Conservative Union’s Conservative Political Action Conference was a painfully long, rambling regurgitation of what we have all heard dozens of times before. Trump strongly suggested he will run again in four years and vowed to campaign for Republicans who agree to devote themselves to his return to power. Trump is not a charismatic speaker and his first speech since leaving office was the usual disjointed hot mess combined with teleprompter recitation.
He complained about the actions President Joe Biden has taken to reverse Trump era policies. He complained about Republicans he believed crossed him. And, of course he complained ad nauseam about how the election was allegedly stolen from him. He made no mention of the Jan. 6 riots at the capitol or the second impeachment.
On Saturday, Gov. Kristi Noem was given headliner billing and program placement for her conference address. Noem’s speech was well-crafted for her audience, which is not unusual. She either has good writers or is a good writer. Her delivery was unemotional, but was rewarded to multiple, predictable standing ovations.
The audience was enthusiastic during those parts of the speech dealing with the state’s response (or lack thereof) to the COVID-19 pandemic. She made multiple references to her efforts to provide South Dakota citizens with reliable, scientific information and allow them the freedom to make their own decisions.
She told the crowd “COVID didn’t crush the economy, government crushed the economy.” She went on to state that South Dakota, and only South Dakota, “never ordered a church or business to close. We never issued a shelter in place order. We never mandated that people wear a mask. We never even defined what an essential business is because I don’t believe that governors have the authority to tell you that your business isn’t essential.”
Noem said she provided the people with all the information she had. “And, then I trusted them to make the best decisions for themselves, their families and in turn their communities.” Then she slammed Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and implied that she and the people of South Dakota were smarter.
Noem said she applied conservative principals to the crisis and claimed “our economy is booming. We have the lowest unemployment rate in the nation.” She said the people themselves are the ones responsible for their own health and wellbeing. “No governor should ever dictate which activities are approved or not approved,” she told the conservatives. “And no governor should ever arrest, ticket or fine people for exercising their freedoms.”
Noem made much about how smart and responsible we are here in South Dakota. She said government is “not here to tell you how to live your life or to treat you like a child or a criminal because you go to church or you defend yourself. Conservatives respect people as individuals. …We don’t shun people who think for themselves.”
She’s right of course. South Dakotans “don’t shun people who think for themselves,” South Dakota government does. Examine the voters’ recent decisions to legalize both medicinal and recreational marijuana use. The father of modern conservative thought, William F. Buckley declared long ago that criminalizing drug use was a waste of taxpayer dollars and a waste of human dignity and destructive to families. And yet, she fights. Because we’re stupid, irresponsible and can’t be trusted?
She will continue to fight what the voters here have decided. She supports lawsuits to reverse the amendment voters passed to legalize recreational use. And she will support efforts in the Legislature to regulate medicinal use to its demise. South Dakotans are smart, and responsible. It’s too bad the governor doesn’t actually believe that.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
