COVID conclusions remain: wear a mask and social distance to stay safe

This was a Fourth of July holiday like no other before. We have seen rioting and demonstrations like I never thought I would see again in my lifetime. This fracturing of society was last evident in the 1960-70s when war and politics prompted demonstrations on college campuses and riots in our streets. We are repeating our own history, this time with a global pandemic unlike that seen since the Spanish flu of 1918 that killed at least 45-50 million people globally.
Over the first five days of July, 250,000 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in the United States. South Dakota has reported a total of 7,105 cases including 945 active cases with 42 new cases reported Monday. Currently, 59 people remain hospitalized. The number of deaths due to COVID-19 in South Dakota is 97. Minnehaha County reports the largest number of cases at 3667. Lawrence County remains stable at a total of 19 cases.
Interestingly, if we look at the numbers of cases reported daily, the number of hospitalizations daily, and the numbers of people who have died we do not see a spike in any of these measures of the progress of the pandemic despite the demonstrations and riots that characterized June 2020. Perhaps it is too early, but analysis of these events has suggested several possibly contributing factors including a low probability of encountering someone with the virus, the demonstrations were outside, some people wore masks, and social distancing may have been more prevalent than thought.
This information seems to fly in the face of recent findings that the virus is spread as tiny droplets through the air simply by breathing and is, consequently far more contagious than originally thought.
So, the conclusions remain the same: observe social distancing and wear a mask.
These two simple conditions have the ability to contain the virus (as we have seen in New York and in countries including South Korea and New Zealand).
Dr. John Andrews, “Doc John” of Lead, has a doctorate in virology, immunology, and microbiology who, after a career in developing prescription drugs, is now working on drug development to target COVID-19. He will be offering columns every two weeks about the progress of finding a vaccine for the virus.
