OPINION — They’re called “Opportunity Centers.”
But let’s be honest, OK? They are political statements, put in place by conservatives who want to use college campuses to send a message to their supporters. This isn’t about opportunity or education — it’s about scoring points for upcoming elections.
The South Dakota Board of Regents have mandated that public colleges and universities adopt these “Opportunity Centers” by Jan. 1. It’s to make sure that poor, oppressed white kids on campus get a fair shake, and all those bullies on the left — there must be a few dozen or more — don’t rule our higher education systems.
It’s enough to make you laugh, except it’s not funny.
The South Dakota Board of Regents adopted an “Opportunity for All” statement and action plan this year. It’s intended to target civics, history, and that popular new target of the Republican Party: Critical Race Theory.
It’s an effective tool being used by Republicans as a dog whistle for racists and far-right voters. It was a major campaign issue for Republican Glenn Youngkin to win the Virginia governor’s race.
“There’s no place for critical race theory in our school system, and why, on day one, I’m going to ban it,” Youngkin told Fox News’ Mark Levin a few days before the Nov. 2 election.
He claims critical race theory “teaches children to see everything through a lens of race and then to divide them into buckets and have children (who) are called privileged and others (who) are victims.”
No, that’s not correct. It’s merely a sign that history keeps changing as we learn more and share more information. That’s how history is supposed to work. We are now finally acknowledging some of the deeply racist facts about world and national history.
Exactly what is “Critical Race Theory?” That depends on who you are asking. Someone should try with Gov. Kristi Noem and watch her tie herself into knots trying to provide a lucid response.
It would probably sound a lot like the Virginia man who was asked the most important issue in the governor’s race. He immediately said it was CRT, because that’s what Fox News and his other misinformation providers have told him to think and say.
When he was asked what Critical Race Theory actually was, and why he was so opposed to it, well, he was stumped.
“I’m not going to get into the specifics of it because I don’t understand it that much but it’s something — what little bit I know — I don’t care for,” he said. “I don’t have that much knowledge on it but it’s something that I don’t care for.”
Well, that makes sense. No wonder he is so fired up.
Education Week provides a brief overview, noting it has roots that go back more than four decades. It’s just in the last year or so that the GOP realized it was the latest piece of race-baiting it could use to fire up white voters.
“The basic tenets of critical race theory, or CRT, emerged out of a framework for legal analysis in the late 1970s and early 1980s created by legal scholars Derrick Bell, Kimberlé Crenshaw, and Richard Delgado, among others,” according to Education Week.
“A good example is when, in the 1930s, government officials literally drew lines around areas deemed poor financial risks, often explicitly due to the racial composition of inhabitants. Banks subsequently refused to offer mortgages to Black people in those areas.
“Today, those same patterns of discrimination live on through facially race-blind policies, like single-family zoning that prevents the building of affordable housing in advantaged, majority-white neighborhoods and, thus, stymies racial desegregation efforts.”
The South Dakota Board of Regents, in announcing its “Opportunity for All” plan, said state schools must “remain places of learning, study and exploration, built upon free speech, scientific discovery and academic freedom.”
Regent Tony Venhuizen, an ardent student of South Dakota history with a deep background in Republican politics — he was chief of staff for his father-in-law, Gov. Dennis Daugaard as well as Gov. Kristi Noem — described it as a reaffirmation of core values.
“Critical Race Theory is not the basis for instruction in our state universities and it’s not going to be. But this is a label that means different things to different people,” Venhuizen said in a news release.
Venhuizen is a genuinely good guy with an appreciation for history and education, but in this case, he’s playing politics. Perhaps he has an eye on being a candidate in the future instead of an adviser. Maybe he actually believes this.
Can history be taught better? Of course. Must we avoid interpreting the actions and words of decades ago through the lens of today? Yes, but we also must understand the very real impact those deeds and words had.
Are Blacks, Hispanics, women and gays asking for, even demanding, a bigger voice in telling our story? Yes, and that’s entirely appropriate.
History is constantly revised, and always has been.
Noem, of course, is a political animal through and through. That is what drives her 24/7/365. She cheered the Regents’ decision.
“That’s why our board today is taking a step back and stating the American values that will continue to guide the university system,” she said. “I am glad to see that so-called diversity offices, which have unfortunately become less about serving students and more about advancing leftist agendas, are being replaced by Opportunity Centers that will focus on students as individuals, rather than members of groups,” Noem said. “The policies put forth by the Board of Regents are a step forward in our quest to resist the harmful effects this ideology can have on students and preserve honest, patriotic education throughout South Dakota.”
Earlier this year, she signed an executive order prohibiting the state Department of Education from applying for federal grants if there is a possibility that CRT — however it is defined at that moment — is involved
“Critical race theory has no place in South Dakota schools. These ideas are un-American. We are ‘one nation, under God, indivisible,’ yet critical race theory seeks to divide us based on inaccurate revisions to our nation’s history,” Noem said in a release. “Our students should learn America’s true history by studying both our triumphs and our mistakes. Only then will students learn that America remains the shining example of exceptionalism throughout the history of the world.”
If she was so interested in our “true history,” she would read and study more instead of posturing about CRT. But that’s not in her assigned reading.
Is it OK to teach about the slaughter of millions of Native Americans? How about slavery, in which Black people were brought to our shores from Africa to help build America?
Racial segregation? The Civil War? Not allowing women to vote for more than a century? The oppression of LGBTQ people? What ugly parts of our history will Noem and the Republicans allow to be taught?
This political policy put in play on college campuses comes with a cost, of course.
At SDSU, the Office of Diversity, Inclusion, Equity and Access has been closed. Minority students are wary of this change, and for good reason
“These opportunity centers aren’t benefiting us in any way, because even people in the Multicultural Center can’t use diversity, the word, in general,” Black Student Alliance President Ado Ghebrekidan told the SDSU Collegian. “They think diversity is more exclusive, when diversity is supposed to be accepting.”
Cierra Sazue, vice president of the American Indian Science and Engineering Society, told The Collegian she is concerned about how opportunity centers will handle the number of students that may need assistance.
“Opportunity centers lack the individual attention that the diversity offices had,” Sazue said. “I feel like it might be overwhelming for people who are going to run opportunity centers, because it’s just so many different people to work with and you can’t be educated on everyone’s background.”
That’s the idea. The Republicans pushing these policies aren’t worried about the impact on students, on promoting retention or assisting students make their way in an environment not entirely welcoming to them.
This is about politics, about moving the needle on polls. If you don’t understand that, get educated.
