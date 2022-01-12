OPINION — We are only halfway through, but this has already been the Januariest January we’ve had in a while. Day after day of deep cold, high winds, no new snow but plenty of new drifts, and we are all feeling chilled to the bone and more than a little weary.
Or maybe it’s actual sleep deprivation that is getting us down. Though our new puppy is doing great with potty training, we are still on the late-night and early-morning potty break schedule. Thankfully, the cold has actually helped make outdoor trips brief, but in the days after the new year, the kids briefly reverted to middle-of-the-night waking. Between bouts of growing pains and a few bad dreams, it’s been restless nights all around, and mounting crabbiness as a result.
Then, just when it seemed we were all getting back on schedule, there came two nights where the windchill dipped to -40F and -50F degrees respectively. I find it almost impossible to sleep on nights that cold, even without puppy and kid problems. Laying in bed, listening to the wind howling around the corners of the house, feeling the creeping chill of icy fingers through the doors and windows, I worry about all the animals outside. I know they are hardy, well-fed, tucked into barns, coops, and behind windbreaks, but still, 50 below? That kind of cold seems impossible to survive.
I’m always amazed to go out after these arctic nights and see all the animals standing together patiently, and except for a little frost around their nostrils, looking none the worse for wear. Sometimes the horses or yearling heifers will even be running and kicking around, seemingly enjoying the inhospitable temperatures.
I’ve been on the ranch long enough now to know, however, it’s often not the day after the deep, deep cold, but the day after the cold finally breaks when one discovers the toll the weather has taken. While most of the animals are able to do fine, the very old and very young or the otherwise compromised are vulnerable, but vulnerability is a liability for herd animals, and therefore it is often hard to tell weakened livestock from their stronger peers until it’s too late.
Everyone was reasonably healthy going into the cold snap. Still, we do have quite a few elderly among us, including three senior citizen sheep who have been taken out of breeding rotation and now do as they please, and a cadre of retired horses who are spending their twilight years ambling around together, kings and queen of their domain. So, on the coldest nights, I lay awake and worry about them.
But, today, the first “warm” day we’ve had in weeks, it was not an old horse or old sheep that I found laying down as though asleep, but our ancient donkey, Orville. Orville, was one of the pair of aged miniature donkeys my husband gave me as a wedding present. We lost his brother, Wilbur, during a similar cold snap two years ago, and though we thought about finding Orville a new companion, he seemed happy enough to integrate with the flock and become a somewhat ineffective sheep livestock guardian. He took the new role seriously, and at all hours of day or night could be heard screaming that singular ‘hee-haw’ gifted to donkeys whenever anyone or anything approached his sheep friends, whether that be me, a cat, or the actual livestock guard, our Great Pyrenees, Ellie.
Orville was old, and I’d like to think lived a good life, still it’s always hard to say goodbye. In some ways these goodbyes have gotten easier as I’ve become more accustomed to the losses that accompany a life so full of animal companions, but in some ways it’s gotten harder. I’m getting older, too, and the view from the middle of my life doesn’t look as expansive as I thought it would. Hours become days become decades so quickly. Thank goodness for the beauty that remains: the grasses moving as one in the breeze, the wind humming its favorite songs, and the bold winter sparrows that are brave enough to sing along.
Eliza Blue is folk singer & writer. She lives with her husband and two children on a fourth-generation cattle ranch. She can be reached at elizabluesings@gmail.com
