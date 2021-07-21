OPINION — July 25, 2010, somewhere in South Dakota
“I am sitting on a hillside somewhere in South Dakota. The wind is blowing hard and smells sweet, but the sun is so hot I feel like I am being baked like a loaf of bread. I take a deep breath and it feels like the first breath I have ever taken.“
I came across this entry in an old journal a few years ago. It was written long before I came to live on the ranch I now call home. Before I even knew the difference between a ranch and a farm, a heifer and a Hereford. I was traveling back from Denver to Minneapolis because I’d been in Denver playing a music festival after a few weeks on the east coast.
The show had been a total bust, and the place I was going back to wasn’t really a home but a temporary stop over. I was spending so much time on the road traveling for shows it didn’t make sense to pay rent anywhere.
I’d just released an album to good reviews, I had a booking agent, a person handling most of my PR, and a lot of the folks I’d come up with in the music scene were telling me I was about to break out. I wasn’t so sure. I was following my heart, and living the dream, but I was still scared. Scared of running out of money if my next album wasn’t successful, scared of never getting to have a family, scared of being lonely for the rest of my life. I was especially scared that the road was the only home I would ever have if I kept pursuing music full time.
The Denver show epitomized all my fears. I was playing as part of a big festival and I’d been to town earlier in the spring opening for someone famous. This return should have felt a little like a triumph. Instead, I’d arrived to find a town full of guitar wielding songwriters who all had just released an album to great reviews, who all had booking agents and PR people, and every single one of them was far cooler than me. I played that night to a bar packed with people who had not come to see me, but to see each other.
I left Denver the next morning deflated, and drove all day and into the night, finally stopping at a roadside motel in Nebraska so rustic that the room had a screen door with a hook and eye latch instead of lock. As I grabbed my battered backpack from the backseat of the car I looked up at the star bright sky, so much brighter than the urban skyline I was used to, and asked aloud: “Am I wasting my life?”
The next morning I put the wrinkled jeans I’d worn in Denver back on, and started driving again. When I stopped to walk down that hillside somewhere in South Dakota it was for the most unromantic of reasons. I had to go to the bathroom, and hadn’t seen anything remotely resembling a gas station or rest area in a long time. There was no way I could have known that day how close I was to the very place I would eventually call home, but when I reread it, it seems a part of me must have sensed it.
As I write this, I can hear my two children and my husband outside my window. I still play music. I still tour (although a lot less) but I also milk cows and bottle-feed orphan lambs and camp in the pasture just for fun. And I still get scared, though it’s easier to be brave now. All I have to do is look at the faces of my children. I imagine them that night 11 years ago, shining down on me from their home in the stars. “You are almost there, Mama!” they were saying. I am so glad I listened.
