Taylor Graveman: Spearfish girls wrestling): Graveman took first in the East/ West Girls tournament in Pierre. She dropped a weight class from 132 to 126 in order to face the No. 1 rated girl at 126 pounds, Peyton Hellmann from Bon Homme. Graveman beat her in the finals by a score of 6-1.

Tristen Fierbach (L-D boys wrestling) Fierbach, a senior, won the 132 pound weight class at the Black Hills Conference tournament in Box Elder..

Mya (Spearfish girls basketball): Kochuten scored 14 points, had three steals, and pulled down three rebounds in a 72-64 loss to Huron Friday, and she scored 14 points, had two steals, and grabbed three rebounds in a 48-40 loss to Mitchell Saturday.

Nevaeh Foster (L-D girls wrestling): Foster is a, and one of three girls on the team. Foster is still looking for her first win of the season, but she is getting better and putting her time into the sport.

Thomas McCoy (Belle Fourche boys wrestling): McCoy, 138 pound Broncs wrestler, went undefeated on the last two weekends pinning both opponents in the finals to win both the Black Hills Conference and River City Rumble in Chamberlain this weekend.

Reese Ludwick (Sturgis Brown girls basketball): Ludwick scored 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds in a tough 53-46 loss at Huron.

Tia Williamson (Belle Fourche girls’ basketball): In a 69-47 win over Bowman County, N.D., Williamson scored 11 points, was 3-4 at the free-throw line, grabbed seven rebounds, had two blocks, along with three assist.

