Celebrating old traditions and new, and thankful for living where we do

OPINION — Our little town is the county seat, so every August the town hosts the county fair, a weekend full of prize produce, antique tractors, sheep, chickens, calves, and bunnies, with stick horse races for the youngsters and a big rodeo to round it out. There’s also community meals, live music on Main Street, and food and drink in abundance; something for everyone, and then some.

It’s a festive time that not surprisingly coincides with Lammas (or Loaf Mass), an Anglo-Saxon holiday which marks the harvest of “first fruit.” Found in the Celtic tradition, this holiday revolves around the first cutting of grain, and also lauds Lugh, the Sun King, as August is his sacred month. Feasting, market fairs, games, and bonfires were all part of these traditional celebrations. Sounds lovely, right?

