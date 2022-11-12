bhp news.jpg
Click to purchase this photo

OPINION — In two recent columns, I suggested that consuming a politically unbalanced media diet could negatively affect your long-term investment returns. The more strongly people buy into the rhetoric of their political parties, the more difficult it is to be pragmatic about their investments.

I’ve witnessed this with every Presidential and midterm election. A few investors always become fearful of an economic Armageddon if what they view as the “wrong” presidential candidate  wins or the “wrong” party takes control of Congress. They typically want to liquidate their portfolios ahead of the political and economic disaster that will undoubtedly unfold, sit safely on the sidelines, and wait until “things are better” before jumping back in.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.