OPINION — If you are a U.S. citizen, 18 years old or older, and have registered to vote in the state where you reside, generally you have the right to vote.
Most states have differing rules about citizens who are mentally incompetent to vote. In Ohio, Kentucky and Idaho “idiots’ and “insane” persons may not vote. Indiana, Kansas, New Hampshire and North Carolina have no provisions for disqualifying the mentally incompetent. None.
North Carolina’s Constitution however “provides that every person presenting himself for registration shall be able to read and write any section of the Constitution in the English language.” How often that is enforced?
In New Mexico, people who are unable to mark a ballot and concurrently are also unable to communicate their voting preference may not vote. However, individuals “with mental retardation ‘who can understand the nature of their actions should be allowed to register and vote.’” One wonders why a 12-year-old with an A in social studies can’t vote, then.
No state prohibits anyone from voting based on ethnicity, gender, income or political affiliation. So, why are so many Democrats hell-bent on passing more federal rules regarding voter rights? It is simple. They want to win every election and stay in power. Republicans have resisted forcing federal voting regulations upon states.
The pair of bills Democrats tried to pass last week, The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act and the Freedom to Vote Act would have done several things that Republicans say are both unnecessary and invite corruption.
The John Lewis Act would reverse the 2013 Supreme Court decision that struck down portions of the 1965 Voting Rights Act. That law required several states, mostly Southern, to get permission from the Department of Justice to change their states’ voting laws. The Lewis act would change the formula for determining which states must get permission to change their laws. Other changes to voting laws in any state, such as relocating polling places and imposing strict voter ID requirements, would also be subject to a state having to get DOJ permission.
Nothing in the Constitution says any state must get permission from the federal Department of Justice before changing any of its voting laws. If a state makes an unconstitutional voting law, it is more proper to deal with it in the courts. That is the role of the judicial branch, not the executive branch.
The Freedom to Vote Act would:
• Make Election Day a national holiday
• Allow states to have early voting at least two weeks prior to Election Day, including nights and weekends,
• Allow voting drop boxes and voting by mail without a reason to do so
• Require states to make voting more accessible to people with disabilities
• Allow same-day and online voter registration
• For states requiring identification to vote, broaden the types of identification acceptable
• Make it easier to register at places like departments of motor vehicles.
This bill would also outlaw gerrymandering and would limit the use of political action committees to fund campaigns and provide campaign money for House candidates from funds derived from assessments paid on fines, penalties and settlements for tax crimes and corporate malfeasance.
Gerrymandering should be ended. I don’t know that outlawing the practice is enforceable, however. I have no problem with making the polls more accessible to the disabled or to people with no transportation. I’m fine with early voting. Let states decide how early. Same-day registration is a recipe for corruption. So are mail-in ballots and ballot drop boxes.
The Biden Administration, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer should break up both bills, find common ground with Republicans and finally pass something that makes voting easily available to every eligible voter in the country. President Joe Biden campaigned on being able to pass bi-partisan measures. An examination of his approval ratings certainly suggests that now is the time for him to prove it.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
