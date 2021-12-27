OPINION — About this time last year, I wrote a column with “bold predictions” for 2021. I asked several friends for their bold predictions.
One friend predicted that Bitcoin would reach $75,000. This was indeed a bold prediction and Bitcoin didn’t quite to meet his expectations. According to Statistica.com, Bitcoin reached its 2021 peak in October at $61,374.28, an impressive increase from the $28,768.84 mark in December of 2020, when the prediction was made. Statistica reported that Bitcoin was at $46,732.74 on Dec. 14.
I said at the time that I did not have a clear understanding of Bitcoin, how one buys it, sells it, pays taxes on increases or even counts it. And, in spite of several friends’ efforts to explain it to me, I remain clueless. It still looks like a Ponzi scheme to me. So, without a clear understanding of it, I will make the bold prediction that in 2022, thousands of Bitcoin “investors” will take a financial bath when they are unable to divest themselves of their Bitcoin.
A not-so-bold prediction from another friend was that the rich would get richer and the poor and middle class would get poorer. Well, that happened. All the poor and middle classes have to do is pay for gas, water, groceries and electricity to decipher that they are indeed poorer. And, according to Forbes, America’s billionaires increased their wealth by 23 percent or $945 billion in 2021.
A third friend said he thought America would see the beginnings of a third political party made up of center-leaning Democrats and Republicans, frustrated with their respective parties’ extremism. There was speculation then that one party or the other could move toward the center, leaving their extremist members without a party upon which to depend.
Certainly, some recent events would suggest that is more likely than the emergence of a third, more moderate party.
As we enter President Joseph Biden’s second year, there are lessons to be learned from looking to the past. Biden has few successes to his name from his first year in office. Chief among them is the passage of a bi-partisan infrastructure bill. But that has been overshadowed by the utter failure of his “Build Back Better” legislation that did not have a single Republican backer and could not turn West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin.
Now, at the hands of a moderate Democrat, the party must now reconsider the lip service it has given to those to the extreme left, like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and the House of Representatives’ Squad of foul-mouthed, professional victims, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, (D-N.Y.); Ilhan Omar, (D-Minn.); Ayanna Pressley, (D-Mass.); Rashida Tlaib, (D-Mich.); Cori Bush, (D-Mo.) and Jamaal Bowman, (D-N.Y.).
Democrats around the country witnessed an unexpected loss in the Virginia gubernatorial race, where the Republican, Glenn Youngkin deftly outmaneuvered Democrat Terry McAuliffe, came from behind and won the day. Youngkin distanced himself from former president Donald Trump and capitalized on McAuliffe blunders on education where he said he didn’t think parents should have a say in their child’s education in the public school system.
Manchin’s steadfast opposition to the Build Back Better bill may force those Democrats to the extreme left to do what they have steadfastly refused to do so far in Biden’s administration – compromise. If they choose to remain stubborn, Biden’s second year will be worse than his first. And, it’s difficult to imagine how it is possible for him to fall deeper into the approval-rating tank.
The 2022 mid-term elections will put The Squad and their ilk in a place they’ll find untenable. For now, they have more power than they might imagine. They might in fact accomplish a lot in the coming year, by working with moderate Democrats to find bipartisan solutions to some of our nation’s looming problems. But, that’s not my bold prediction for 2022.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.