OPINION — Listening and reading east coast and west coast media, one would think that somehow it would be possible to shut down the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, if only we rubes out here on the lone prairie, would “follow the science” and shut down our borders to travelers on two wheels. Of course, the state couldn’t effectively and practically shut down its borders, even if it chose to do so.
So, as liberals around the country become apoplectic once again about the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and the COVID-19 virus and the Delta variant, and the indiscriminant burning of fossil fuels in celebration of a free state in America, the bikers have arrived. They are here to get away from all of the last year — the virus, the lockdowns, the restrictions and the politics.
They are here to celebrate freedom, the wind their hair, the natural beauty of the Black Hills. They’re here to celebrate the ingenuity of the American motorcycle industry. They’re here to celebrate rock ‘n’ roll and country and camping and meeting old friends and sharing a beer, or two or Jack Daniels. There is precious little on the planet more thoroughly American than the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Following media coverage, one would think that every Rally attendee was an unvaccinated right-wing rebel intent on thumbing his or her nose at the current president. Perhaps these two-wheeled Trumpsters came here to infect the few unvaccinated liberal bikers with a case of COVID-19. Or maybe they’re just here to enjoy a vacation from life at home.
There’s no way of knowing, but based on my own personal 20-plus years of experience trying to grow the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, I would wager that the vast majority of Sturgis Rally bikers are vaccinated. I have no scientific basis for that conclusion, just decades of experience trying to make sure those bikers have the times of their lives while vacationing in South Dakota.
Most bikers I know would take the shot, if for no other reason than to hedge their bets against missing Sturgis, especially if they missed it last year. Most bikers would not allow politics to cloud their judgment about their own health or the health of their friends and family.
It is also impossible to tell what effect hundreds of thousands of bikers coming to Sturgis will have on the rest of the world. Here’s the truth: Most of their time will be spent outdoors on a motorcycle, well over six feet from the nearest motorcycle rider. Most of the time they spend closer than six feet from someone, it will be the one with whom they sleep when they’re at home. Many will attend a concert, will be seated on their bikes, revving their engines when most people would clap or whistle. And, any one of them who wishes to stay six or more feet away will have plenty of room to do so.
The bikers who come to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally are likely more at risk to be killed by a careless motorist, or their own stupidity or inexperience on a motorcycle than they are from COVID-19.
Three had died in motorcycle accidents when this column was being written, two days into the Rally. Each could have been avoided. It doesn’t matter who was at fault. Rally history tells us that more will die before the last encore on the last day.
Unlike wearing masks to avoid COVID-19, it’s been proven wearing a helmet can save a life in a motorcycle accident. Not climbing on a motorcycle when you’ve done three shots in an hour can save your life. Looking right, then left, and then right, then left before pulling out from an intersection can save a life. Looking in the rear-view mirror (twice) before changing lanes can save a life. Using turn signals can save a life.
Every driver and rider needs to be aware of the dangers of having hundreds of thousands of extra people on the road. Motorcyclists are going to come to Sturgis, and no governmental mandates will stop them. The surest way to avoid Sturgis Rally-related death is to not kill anyone or be killed in a motorcycle accident.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
