OPINION — Contained in the space provided to me here, I have defended the rights of privately held social media platforms to decide who can and cannot use their space. Facebook has banned former president Donald Trump from posting on its platform.
I’ll stand by that, for now. Last week, however, President Joe Biden’s Press Secretary, Jen Psaki admitted in her daily press conference that the federal government (White House) was flagging “problematic” posts for Facebook that they say contain “disinformation” about COVID-19 vaccinations.
White House staff members are watching. And, they are informing Facebook of posts they consider to be information that is damaging the government’s efforts to get people vaccinated. What Facebook does with the information should determine whether or not Facebook will be regulated in the future.
The government wants the unvaccinated to take the shot, and with good reason. New COVID-19 cases are on the rise in all 50 states. More than 90% of those infected are unvaccinated.
It is understood, from history, that traditional media have a responsibility to publish the truth. They don’t always. But, I don’t believe there is a journalism school in the country that teaches it is acceptable to lie to achieve a political goal. I don’t believe there is a legitimate news organization that believes any lie is acceptable for print or broadcast.
But Facebook is a different beast. The content on Facebook is provided by it’s subscribers. Facebook is not a news organization. They are not the authors of the information found there. But, they are the publishers. And, they are protected from liability for what is published on their platform, ostensibly because they’re too big and there’s just too much information for Facebook to monitor for truth.
The founders and drafters of the U.S. Constitution could not foresee social media. The idea of government controlling the press was repulsive to them. The idea of taxpayer dollars being spent to monitor and “flag” certain posts in social media is just as repulsive today. I’m not Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder and CEO of Facebook. But, if I were getting communication from the president’s staff about which posts were acceptable and which were not, I would consider that communication quite chilling.
That is the very thing that repulsed the framers, and what the First Amendment was designed to protect against. Psaki’s revelation that the government is monitoring and “flagging” any media and informing the media of what they find acceptable or not acceptable is absolutely unacceptable.
There is little doubt that Facebook is plum full of misinformation, placed there by people and institutions with ulterior and sinister motives. Some of that misinformation is related to COVID-19 vaccination.
The executive branch has taken it upon itself to “advise” Facebook that some information contained on its platform is information it deems misinformation. What if everything flagged is actual misinformation and Facebook doesn’t respond as the government desires? It’s a not-so-thinly veiled threat. What’s being threatened? Regulation? Criminal prosecution?
There are plenty of opportunities for the government to inform us about the dangers of not getting vaccinated. With the amount tax money that has already been spent on COVID-19, a huge media campaign can be easily done, and for a fraction of what Democrats spent on the 2020 elections.
Biden’s White House monitors’ intentions are likely good. But, monitoring Facebook posts and informing them of posts they find objectionable, is the road to Abaddon. It’s vaccinations today. What’s next?
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
