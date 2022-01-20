OPINION — Ever have one of those weeks?
President Joe Biden sure has. Almost exactly a year after he took the oath of office and pledged to “repair, restore, heal and build,” Biden was repeatedly stymied during the week.
He continues to try to pass a voting rights bill but cannot muster the support of all 50 Democratic senators. Sens. Joe Manchin, W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, Ariz., continue to refuse to join their colleagues in ensuring the bill passes. After hesitating for months, Biden and Senate Democratic leaders want to discard the filibuster rule that prevents a senator from holding the floor and denying a bill the opportunity to be voted on.
Currently, it takes 60 votes to invoke cloture and end debate. The Senate no longer requires its members to actually stand and orate for hours, as James Stewart portrayed in the 1939 classic film “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.”
Instead, the mere threat of a filibuster is enough to derail almost all legislation, although there are avenues to allow judicial and executive branch appointments and some budget matters to be voted without the approval of 60 senators.
But on this crucial voting rights bill, as Republicans seek to enact further hurdles to reduce access to the polls, Biden cannot get a bill through the Senate. The president even met with Sinema and Manchin at the White House on Thursday night but could not persuade them to join him.
In a speech in Atlanta on Tuesday, Biden compared opponents of the voting rights bill to segregationists, which some moderates and most conservatives were offended by, especially those who rely on segregationist voters.
“We must find a way to pass these voting rights bills,” he said. “Debate them, vote, let the majority prevail. And if that bare minimum is blocked, we have no option but to change the Senate rules — including getting rid of the filibuster.”
Biden said it was time to choose sides, evoking civil rights heroes and some racists who gained infamy in the 1960s.
“How do you want to be remembered?” Biden asked. “Do you want to be on the side of Dr. King or George Wallace? Do you want to be on the side of John Lewis or Bull Connor? On the side of Abraham Lincoln or Jefferson Davis?”
Biden also noted the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attempted insurrection at the nation’s Capitol.
“That’s why we’re here today to stand against the forces in America that value power over principle, forces that attempted a coup — a coup against the legally expressed will of the American people — by sowing doubt, inventing charges of fraud, and seeking to steal the 2020 election from the people,” he said.
“They want chaos to reign. We want the people to rule.”
But in order to do that, Biden has to persuade a pair of senators who don’t seem particularly interested in joining his cause.
Even some of his strongest supporters criticized the speech.
“Perhaps the president went a little too far in rhetoric,” said Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, the No. 2 Senate Democrat.
Inflation continues to get worse as well. As prices rise, so do tempers.
Republican pollster Frank Luntz said the national mood is turning sour.
“We’re not just anxious anymore. This country is getting angry when they go to the supermarket, when they fill up their tank,” Luntz told CNBC on Friday. “They’re going to take that anger out at the ballot box in November.”
The news got worse on Thursday, when the Supreme Court, on a 6-3 vote, blocked the OSHA mandate to force large employers to vaccinate workers or force them to wear masks and be tested weekly. Biden had hoped the rule would persuade 22 million more people to take the shot.
But the high court, controlled by conservatives appointed by Republican presidents despite the fact that Democrats have won at least a plurality of the popular vote in all but one presidential election since 1992, rejected the OSHA rule.
It did allow another one to stand, mandating that health-care workers who are employed at facilities that receive Medicaid or Medicare funding.
But the headline was, Supreme Court tosses out Biden mandate.
The COVID-19 pandemic, which Biden pledged to control, continues to sweep the country, filling hospital beds and killing thousands. We are deeper in the swamp than ever before, with nearly 148,000 people hospitalized.
All projections are, things will get worse, much worse, before they get better. It’s especially frustrating to see politicians like Gov. Kristi Noem, who refuses to urge people to get vaccinated, gloat over the bad news, more interested in scoring political points than saving lives.
Voters are weary of the pandemic, have noticed the chaos in Washington and are ready to blame the top guy. That’s why Biden’s approval rating has plummeted to 33%, according to the latest Quinnipiac University poll. The survey, conducted Jan. 7-10, said 53% of Americans disapprove of his performance while 10% offered no opinion.
The media has played up Biden’s frustrating week. You can’t blame them — it’s an obvious story.
“Biden has had a very tough week with setbacks for his agenda, COVID complications, and the Supreme Court blocking his vaccine mandate, inflation and international turmoil just to name a few,” CNN’s Brianna Keilar said.
Her colleague John Berman said Biden is “on a very big losing streak,” while CNN chief national correspondent John King said other longtime politicians have experienced such a challenging time.
“I’m reminded of an old saying, John McCain used to mangle this quote from Chairman Mao, he used to say, ‘It’s darkest before it turns completely black.’ That’s where Joe Biden is right now,” King said Friday. “Schools are closing, people around the country have COVID exhaustion, here in Washington the president is disappointing his own base … It is black. It is very dark for him right now.”
New York Times reporter Peter Baker also took note of the winter of Biden’s discontent.
“Hasn’t been a good season for Biden’s powers of persuasion. He couldn’t convince the Senate to pass Build Back Better or voting rights, the Supreme Court to sign off on his vaccine plan or the Russians to back off Ukraine,” Baker tweeted Thursday. “What will be Plan B?”
There has been some very good economic news, but that has been obscured by the political setbacks.
There were 6.4 million new jobs added to the economy in 2021, the largest increase by sheer numbers in American history. However, as a percentage of the workforce, it’s just the 11th best year.
Still, it’s positive news, and Biden will take it.
When Biden took office, unemployment was at 6.7%, and it’s 3.9% now. It’s being driven by increased consumer demand for products.
These are clear indications the economy is prepared to roar this year.
If that happens, Biden’s approval rating is sure to spike, Republicans and their media allies, who have celebrated this problematic period for the president, will be quieted and his political fortunes will improve.
In other words, things have to get better. Don’t they?
