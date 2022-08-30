Biden’s boondoggle a brazen ballot box buy

OPINION — When I graduated from high school, my parents owned a humble mom and pop retail shoe store in Salina, Kan. Consequently, I attended a state supported college, at my own expense. I would have to take out student loans, apply for grants and work several jobs to make it happen. (Academically, I was not scholarship material.)
So, I borrowed money through the National Direct Student Loan program. I received several income-related grants. I worked at a dorm kitchen. After classes, I delivered furniture. On Saturdays I sold furniture. Later in my journalism education, I took a paid internship at a farm publication. And, I had several paid positions at Kansas State University’s daily newspaper, The Collegian. I worked more and borrowed less.
Together, my wife and I had goals and student loans were part of reaching them. We borrowed the money and repaid it. At the time, no politician in Washington or Kansas discussed student loan forgiveness. Tuition and interest rates were much lower than they are now. But, with the painfully low pay at my first journalism job, we repaid every penny.
Comes now, President Joe Biden, who will forgive up to $10,000 for millions of students. Millions. Supposedly, 90% of Biden’s plan will help “low-income” borrowers making $75,000 or less. Who thinks $75,000 is low income?
Pell Grant recipients will receive up to $20,000 in loan relief under Biden’s plan. Relief will also be available to those who chose to not complete their degrees. You may be excited to learn that those students, who borrowed themselves into oblivion, partied with the money and flunked out of school, are delighted that you are now on the hook for the money they drank up in beer pong and liquor-soaked spring break trips to South Padre Island.
The more irresponsible the borrowers, the more relief they’ll receive at your expense. Those students who earned their degree, worked hard, made good money and paid off their loans get nothing. Oops, that’s not right. They get the bill for Biden’s plan.
Imagine if your banker called and said, “Hey, remember how you paid off your second mortgage? Well, your neighbors borrowed a bunch too, but they’re struggling, so we’ve decided to have you pay their loan too. Okay?”
I would love to see the Biden administration (or congress) do anything to drastically lower the cost of a valuable college education. Don’t hold your breath. Biden’s loan forgiveness program doesn’t address any of the core reasons for the skyrocketing cost of a college education.
How about addressing loaning taxpayer money to people who have no hope of repaying it or of making use of an unmarketable degree. Perhaps if we began teaching kids how to think critically, they might realize there is a dearth of jobs in art history or theater arts.
How about making student loans based upon the marketability of the degree sought? Change your major from engineering to philosophy; your interest rate goes up according to your anticipated ability to repay the loan. Banks do not loan money to businesses they suspect will fail. Why should taxpayers?
Biden’s plan does nothing meaningful to address or even determine the reasons for high college costs. Fix that. It is ridiculously more expensive to go to college now than it was even a decade ago, when adjusted for inflation. We must invest more, as a nation, in supporting education. Our national investment in state supported education has dropped like a rock. Consequently, state supported public universities have had to raise tuition to the jaw-dropping rates we have now. Fix that.
Biden’s boondoggle just shifts the current student loan burden from the borrower to the taxpayer. It is simply a brazen purchase of votes, by picking taxpayers’ pockets. The timing just before the midterm elections is no accident. It is not an investment; it’s a gift to people who have buyers’ remorse. Once this money is spent, the original, and more difficult problems remain unsolved.
