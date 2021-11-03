OPINION — Like many ranchers, August to November is my husband’s busiest time of year, and, like many ranchers, ranching is not his only job.
He also works for a sale barn and has a custom fencing business. His absence creates a situation I’ve dubbed “seasonal single-parenthood.” It is not uncommon in these parts for women to secretly look forward to cold weather so they finally get to see their husbands during daylight hours. It is definitely an upside of the long winters.
On the other hand, cold weather creates its own set of parenting challenges. I don’t know how anyone gets a coat and snow pants on their toddlers because when my kids were really tiny, I often likened dressing them to going into battle. I personally went the route of full-body snowsuits because while getting one-piece suits on my squirmy stinkers was challenging, at least once I’d gotten them halfway in they were pretty immobilized.
Of course, after the war was won, they always appreciated the warmth, and, even though they forgot every day anew, being outside after being stuck inside felt like freedom. At least that’s what my son thought. His sister on the other hand, fought her suit, and still hated it once it was on. Which I thought was fair. During her first winter she could crawl as fast as her brother walked until she was in her snowsuit and then even sitting up became a chore. Put her on the ground and she looked like a turtle flipped upside down — there wasn’t much she could do but waggle her arms around, going nowhere, while her brother happily played and ran free.
Lugging her around was no fun either, especially when I was also bundled. Padded in layers of wool and polyester, I no longer had access to the convenient hip rests nature gave us ladies for baby carrying. Since staying indoors all day was not an option for my young son (if we wanted the house to still be standing by evening) I worked on my upper body strength, and Emmy practiced patience.
For last week’s column I wrote about the sadness of wearing coats over Halloween costumes, but the truth is to this day my daughter just really, really doesn’t like wearing a coat under any circumstances. Or shoes. Or socks. She can run as fast as her brother now, her long hair streaming behind her like a flag. Winter clothes don’t slow her down much anymore, but she still disapproves of being encumbered, even if it is only minimally. And I wonder, is this tendency a result of early scarring, or would she still feel this way if she’d been raised in a balmy paradise where summer clothes were worn all year round?
This past week, on a sunny day where the temps hovered in the mid-30s, I went out to dig up the last few rows of potatoes. I convinced my girl to wear her cozy winter coat and fleece-lined boots, but we’d barely begun before she asked in an angelic voice, “May I take off my shoes to feel the soft dirt beneath my feet?”
How could I refuse a request like that?
And so I dug and she gathered, working peacefully, one of us bundled and booted, the other wearing bare feet. My daughter worked with a smile on her face, hopping across the clumps of cold earth which she proclaimed were “soft enough to sleep on,” never complaining once about being cold.
Perhaps she’s cracked the code — if you have a writer for a mama, a well-delivered, beautiful turn of phrase will get you almost anything you want. Or perhaps I have — if you happen to be given a child who is at least part wild thing, better to embrace her magic than ask her to forsake it. Better even than that, however, is to see if you can’t learn, once again, to feel the soft dirt beneath your own feet.
Eliza Blue is folk singer & writer. She lives with her husband and two children on a fourth-generation cattle ranch. She can be reached at elizabluesings@gmail.com.
