OPINION — Walking on the gravel toward the draw, I am surprised by the tops of the ash trees nestled in the folds of the land. They are burnished shades of glowing amber, ochre, and lemon-yellow, brighter than any autumn since I moved here. Against the gray sky and dead prairie grasses, they shine like a vein of gold in a granite hillside. It’s easy to imagine, while walking north of our house, what the view would have looked like 100 years ago, when my husband’s great-grandparents arrived here and started building their home. It is easy to imagine, because it probably looked exactly the same: hills, valleys, a few trees, a lot of grass.
It is also easy to imagine how those first homesteaders would have felt about the drought that has gripped our region this summer, leaving the grasses bent and tattered. It would have meant ruin for them, or near ruin. Drought is one reason there are, to this day, so many abandoned homesteads dotting the landscape. Then, as now, this place required fortitude, hard work, and luck. Then, as now, a year with so little rain often meant a year with no profit, a heavy burden to carry into a long winter.
Last week was the fall equinox, the exact moment that the shadow cast on the earth is perpendicular to the equator, dividing the globe in half. For an instant the day and night are equally long. And then, just like that, there is a shift — suddenly the night is longer than the day. The equinox is a rare moment of balance in a universe that is always tipping one way or another, because, although equilibrium is a state nature is always trying to reach, it is seldom actually achieved.
I am thinking of those relatives and their journey into winter, and I am feeling trepidation about what lies ahead as well. The heat we endured this summer (which is still lingering ... it is 90 degrees right now in the early evening), the constant fear of fire, the ever-present reality that the only constant is change — it all feels heavy. And I am so tired.
Which is why I find myself reflecting on balance. In years past I have written about trying to find balance in motherhood. Trying to find the time and energy to still do my creative work — or any kind of work — when my children were so young. Now, they are finally at the point kindly people predicted would be my salvation. They play together for an hour at a time with no intervention from me. Elaborate, high-energy games that require every cushion be removed from the couch and all beds. Or, when I banish them outside, they take armfuls of their toys and bury them in the deep mine shaft they’ve dug in the front yard. There’s an underground laboratory, a house in the forest, a hospital for dinosaurs and unicorns. Suddenly I have these pockets of time that would have felt like grand expanses a year ago, but the world has risen up to fill them, and there’s still never enough time to do all I had planned.
So I go out walking. I walk all the way to the farthest draw and stand beneath a thick-trunked cottonwood. Her leaves rustle loudly; it is impossible not to hear laughter in the sound. She never offers complicated advice, but she already knows almost everything I am trying to figure out. Deep roots, branches that bend and don’t break, “as long as you have, that’s how long it will take,” she tells me. And I listen for as long as I can. I wish I could learn all these things faster, but of course, that just shows how slow a learner I am.
I head back to the house in the gloaming. It’s still hot. I sweat as I walk, even as the sun sets beside me, a banner of colors, bold and bright, the balancing point between light and dark.
Eliza Blue is folk singer & writer. She lives with her husband and two children on a fourth-generation cattle ranch. She can be reached at elizabluesings@gmail.com.
