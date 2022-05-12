Baby Bears in the Black Hills?

OPINION — Last year I wrote of bear damage my son Connor and I discovered on a ridgeline near my home.
Loggers had seen a sow with cubs just to the east and I have heard little of them since.
But a delightful young lady, a student of mine, made my day last week when she brought me video that might prove to show those cubs, now yearlings, wandering through a yard just to the north of Spearfish.
It is speculation on my part that the cubs are the same ones, based entirely on geography.
There might be more in the area than we know.
It is only four miles, at a slow ursine shuffle of an hour or two, from where the bears were sighted last spring.
The Redwater River serves as a trail for most of that distance.
The riverbanks offer both feed lots, fish, and irrigated crop fields for a bear’s entertainment.
Neighbors living in the area claim to have seen other cubs in the past three years, but these would be the first that have made it through a winter and be seen again as yearlings.
The Game Fish and Parks has yet to verify the video, but if true, it would be evidence of an expanding population of resident bears in the Black Hills.
No other reports have been filed since last summer according to authorities.
This morning as the light gradually revealed the wildlife visible from my windows, I gave thanks for perhaps the millionth time, in our beautiful natural surroundings.
It went unnoticed to me that our drought of the last two seasons had coincided with the nation’s battle with Covid.
The dry dead grasses seemed a perfect reflection of those tense times and much of the country still suffers from a lack of moisture and the accompanying fires.
To wake up this spring to the sound of gentle rains and the vibrant green landscapes that have historically drawn tourists and photographers here has brought a healing rejuvenation to my spirits.
The small herd of mule deer does that frequents the timber rising to the south had a pair of wary elk cows in tow.
Soon it will be calving season and bears are said to be much harder on fawns and calves than other predators.
Their incredible noses, much more sensitive than that of a bloodhound, allows them to sniff out the newborn with phenomenal precision.
I wonder if finally, this is the year that the wonderful survival rate among my small prairie elk unit will begin to decline.
The rains have allowed the alfalfa to cover the fields below with lush stands that would be a bountiful salad bar for a momma bear with cubs.
I look forward to a morning’s turkey hunt soon that will allow me to imagine feeding bears among the dark shadows cast by the deer and antelope.
When mountain lions first made themselves abundant, the thought of a big cat stalking through the shadows made the forest seem more vibrant, each overnight camping trip became more of an adventure.
In 2010 I wrote an article about my brother-in-law and nephews being treed on their ranch by an angry black bear north of Gillette.
At that time bears were expanding along the Powder River in Montana and being pushed by wolves from ranges that they held in western Wyoming.
Biologists estimated that bears would expand their ranges by 20 miles per year as each generation searched for greener pastures of their own.
That it would be, another decade and the Black Hills would see their first pioneers, young males establishing territories, and later, females and cubs.
The Bear Lodge mountains surrounding Sundance now have a bear hunting unit that extends from their corner of the state all the way to their southern border.
I am buoyed by the thought that I might have been writing long enough to see the biologist’s prophesy come true.
Game managers are asked to make such guestimates without foreknowledge of droughts nor disease, expanding human populations nor their accompanying traffic.
It warms my heart that I live in a time and place where we still have enough room for an occasional family of bears.
Keep your eyes peeled and your cameras ready, I’d like more pictures.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
