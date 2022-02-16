OPINION — Once again, a large, powerful nation is threatening to invade and control another country.
Will Russia make the same mistake it has in the past, one that other arrogant leaders have stumbled upon for eons? Russian President Vladimir Putin has surrounded Ukraine on three sides, amassing 100,000 Russian troops on its eastern border while 30,000 Russian soldiers engage in war games with Belarus on Ukraine’s northern border. At the same time, Russian warships now patrol the Black Sea.
As the world watches and waits, one spark could set off an invasion. It could happen at any moment.
Why? Russia said it is merely protecting its borders, and points the finger at NATO, which has expanded to the east over the last quarter century. In December, Putin told President Joe Biden that if NATO installed military infrastructure in Ukraine, particularly long-range missiles, it would cross red lines and could lead to increased tensions.
Russia has been militarily aggressive in the last decade, seizing Crimea in 2014 and threatening to take control of all of Ukraine. In 2015, it sent troops into Syria to support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, a war criminal whose hands are as dipped in blood as Putin’s.
It interfered in both the 2016 and 2020 American elections, and might have been responsible for Trump being elected in 2016. The Russian bear has been hungry and dangerous again. This latest situation is just further proof of it.
“We are living, to my understanding, the most dangerous moment for the security in Europe after the end of the Cold War,” European Union Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borell said in Washington. “But at the same time, we believe that there is still room for diplomacy … Be prepared for the worst, and try to avoid it.”
Our own Sen. John Thune has played a minor role in this, as he accompanied several Republican lawmakers who spent July 4, 2018, in Moscow, hoping to persuade Putin to keep his hands out of the 2020 election. There is little evidence that Thune, along with Sen. Richard Shelby (Ala.), Steve Daines (Mont.), John Kennedy (La.), Jerry Moran (Kan.) and John Hoeven (N.D.), and Rep. Kay Granger (R-Texas), had any real impact. Putin declined to meet with them.
Putin is a very dangerous man, a former KGB officer and ruthless killer who seized control of Russia in 1999. His political opponents, journalists who dare report the truth and others who displease him often wind up poisoned or are killed in not-so-mysterious ways.
President Biden said he views Putin as a killer, a far cry from former President Trump, who always looked like a subservient lackey when in Putin’s presence.
Biden is an experienced hand, having worked in government for nearly half a century. He knows Putin is a dangerous adversary, and also is aware of the precarious position the world faces. Biden advised Americans to leave Ukraine as tensions continue to rise.
“It’s not like we’re dealing with a terrorist organization,” he told NBC News Friday night. “We’re dealing with one of the largest armies in the world. It’s a very different situation, and things could go crazy quickly.
But the president told NBC’s Lester Holt that the use of American troops to defend Ukraine is not an option. Is there any way he might reconsider?
“There’s not,” Biden said. “That’s a world war when Americans and Russia start shooting at one another.”
Correct. We don’t need things to get worse between the world’s two nuclear superpowers. This is another reason we should be glad an intelligent, rational person like Biden is in office, instead of a childish egomaniac like Trump.
Biden called Putin Saturday to warn him of the potential consequences of an invasion. We can only hope the Russian ruler was listening closely, but reportedly it was a tense, unproductive session.
This is a time for careful, deliberate actions. One of them should be Putin considering that will come of such an incursion.
Alexander B. Downes, an associate professor of political science and international affairs at George Washington University, said countries often find their attempt to change the course of history through regime change in another nation was misguided.
Instead, it can backfire and lead to disaster, as Great Britain learned when it invaded Afghanistan in 1839. It ended in bloody failure, but British forces tried again in 1878 and 1919, failing both times.
France, with the assistance of Great Britain and Spain, attempted to rule Mexico in the 1860s. It was another epic failure, as Maximilian, the emperor it installed, was executed after just three years.
The United States went down the same blind alley when we removed Saddam Hussein from control of Iraq in 2003, claiming we needed to vanquish the bloody dictator largely because he possessed weapons of mass destruction.
President George W. Bush swiftly declared “mission accomplished,” but in reality, the war dragged on for eight long years. No WMD stockpile was ever located.
After a terrible cost was paid — nearly 4,500 Americans died, as well as more than 100,000 Iraqis, and more than $800 billion was drained from the U.S. Treasury — Iraq devolved into civil war, political and cultural tensions, widespread corruption and economic catastrophe.
“One important reason is that interveners tend to focus on the short-term goal — achieving regime change — but neglect to plan for the aftermath,” Downes wrote in a Feb. 10 Washington Post piece.
Putin could make the same mistake that other leaders did in the past. He is a dictator, a murderer, a tyrant, and no student of history. This could be yet another hard lesson for a world leader.
It’s a highly dangerous time, with a slight possibility of real disaster. Russia and the US are brimming with nuclear weapons, of course. Putin mentioned the possibility of nuclear war over Ukraine, raising eyebrows and blood pressures.
“Do you realize that if Ukraine joins NATO and decides to take Crimea back through military means, the European countries will automatically get drawn into a military conflict with Russia?” Putin said. “Of course, NATO’s united potential and that of Russia are incomparable.”
He also mentioned the fact that Russia “is one of the world’s leading nuclear powers and is superior to many of those countries in terms of the number of modern nuclear force components.”
The Russians and United States have, between them, about 10,000 nuclear warheads. Other allied nations have smaller numbers of these most dangerous weapons.
It’s almost completely unimaginable that either side would use them in a border war, but as history has shown, big countries have made big mistakes before.
