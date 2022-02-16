Kaylee Whatley (Sturgis Brown girls’ basketball): Whatley scored 15 points and collected eight rebounds in a 61-22 win over Hot Springs.

Antonio Serrano (Spearfish boys’ basketball): Serrano scored 21 points, 14 rebounds, and four assists as Spearfish defeated Sturgis Brown and Custer. His efforts included a 13-of-16 effort from the free throw line.

Chase VanDerBoom (Newell wrestling): VanDerBoom earned his 200th career victory at the Badlands Brawlers tournament in Wall. The Irrigators’ senior is currently 43-8 on the season.

Tanner Millard (Lead-Deadwood wrestling): Millard has forged a 22-11 record while competing as a ninth-grader.

Anthony Budmayr (Belle Fourche boys’ basketball): Budmayr scored 26 points, five assists, three steals, and two rebounds as the Broncs defeated RC Christian 64-54. He also made five 3-point field goals, and was seven of seven from the free throw line.

