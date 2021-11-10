OPINION — Everyone knows kids are germ factories. They don’t wash their hands without prompting. They don’t use tissues unless you follow them around waving one beneath their noses. They are new to the world so their immune systems are inexperienced at best. After graduating college, I worked for several years in various preschool settings, and there was rarely a day that we didn’t see at least one kid with a runny nose. Viruses would sweep through the classroom like fire across a drought stricken prairie, and as the primary nose wiper, I was not exempt from the devastation.
Eventually, however, my body, having encountered dozens of mutations of each nasty bug, grew into a powerful machine, capable of defeating nearly every illness it encountered. I rarely got sick, and never had to go to the doctor. It was almost like having a super power.
Then I got pregnant. The winter I was pregnant with my son, I caught a minor cold. I tried a few natural remedies that usually cleared up the slight symptoms I might ordinarily experience. After a few days it became clear I was getting sicker. I couldn’t believe it! Days turned into a week, and then two, and the sniffles descended into my chest, manifesting as a hacking cough that kept me, my husband, and probably my little fetus awake all hours of the night. The cold also ascended into my sinuses, and before I knew it I had all the hallmarks of a raging sinus infection. Once the shock of getting really, really sick for the first time in years passed, I let myself take it easy, and after a few days in bed I was on the mend.
Since then, it seems like if one or both of my kids get sick, I usually get sick too, but often I get much, much sicker than they do. This is pretty miserable for all involved because the biggest difference between getting sick when I was pregnant, and now, is that “taking it easy” is not so easy. When there was just one germ factory living here and I got sick, the man of the ranch had a little partner to help with all the ranch duties. (Although, the man of the ranch did report that fixing fence with a toddler was a bit challenging. “He’s not as much help as you’d think,” he’d tell me later.)
Now there are two germ factories, and the man of the ranch is a lot busier with his off-ranch jobs than he used to be. Therefore, he isn’t usually available to take the kids if I am really sick, and the illnesses take a lot longer to pass through the house once they arrive. The dread I feel at hearing a sniffle or cough can’t be underestimated, and that’s not even considering the fear of COVID that lingers on the periphery.
Well, yesterday my son started coughing, and by bedtime was full-on congested. We’ve taken it easy today, lingering over pots of honeyed tea and chicken soup, lozenges and vitamin c. Still, my daughter is now hacking too.
Outside, autumn is stringing together jewel after jewel of beautiful sun-soaked days, followed by crisp, sparkling evenings. It’s been a beautiful gift of a November so far. The grasses wave golden, and sunrise and sunset are both perfect pastel rainbows on their respective horizons. It is as beautiful a fall as I can remember, but instead of basking in it today, I am now bathed in the cold sweat of pure fear. Every time I sneeze, or feel a small tickle in the back of my throat, I am sure it is the beginning of the end, and in a way it is. Whether I get sick or not, our days of basking will be over soon. Winter is coming, as it always does, and like a nasty cold, I don’t think we can ever be truly prepared for that!
Eliza Blue is folk singer & writer. She lives with her husband and two children on a fourth-generation cattle ranch. She can be reached at elizabluesings@gmail.com.
