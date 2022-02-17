OPINION — Schools are always adjusting. No way to keep up if we don’t.
Parents will recall receiving a survey link in November with the opportunity to provide feedback. Thank you to all that took the time to complete the survey. Your information is important to us. We want to provide the best education possible to each and every student and we need your honest opinion and thoughts how to best do that. Change where needed. Improve where needed. Build on our successes. Repair what is broken.
We appreciate all the “good” shared with us along with the areas seen as “needing work.” Information is the only way we can adapt and make the necessary changes to improve the most important thing we do – Teaching and Learning.
The Cognia survey was built around standards for quality and a commitment to continuous improvement. This is a dynamic effort, consistently requiring attention and revision. The accreditation process expects this commitment from all the educational institutions they serve, and we expect it from ourselves.
The process marks an evolution in continuous improvement and accreditation. Cognia has the knowledge to identify and share best practices that we can apply at our school. We will be able to increase effectiveness and impact everyday classroom instruction.
It is our job to improve every day. Adopt to all students and the needs each has. Continuous improvement is every district goal. We cannot do it alone. We cannot improve without feedback.
To accompany the November survey results, SHS will continue to work on the established Strategic Planning goals. The district strategic plan identified three main goals:
• The Spearfish School District will cultivate partnerships with families and community to support and expand learning opportunities for each student.
• The Spearfish School District will be an inclusive and trusting community that emphasizes the principles of respect and responsibility.
During the February early out SHS teachers broke into groups to break down the survey data. Each group answered the following guiding questions.
• What key ideas, words, questions come up in multiple ways in the data?
• What does the survey data indicate that we need to focus on?
• What strategies do we list in our strategic planning goal sheets that are supported by survey data?
• Does our survey data indicate any progress made with any of our goals?
• What progress have we made within each goal?
• Does the survey data suggest that we need other strategies as part of our plan for Continuous School Improvement?
SHS strategies include such things as offering courses that provide all students with a variety of opportunities to prepare for life, career and college; using assessments and data to drive instruction; having each curricular area set data goals; providing mental health workshops and presentations for both students and staff; providing technology, library and English language learner instruction and resources.
Goals, performance, perceptions, and a systematic approach to what and how a school works is the key to ongoing improvement. The Spearfish School District is fully engaged in ongoing improvement.
To accompany your survey results, SHS has been working on an “internal” self-assessment for the past few years. During this time, we conduct a self-assessment against a set of research-based quality standards. This can, and has, produced a wealth of galvanizing insights. Honest self-evaluation is unparalleled in its ability to uncover and bring into sharp focus special challenges for an institution that may not have been fully understood.
It is the goal of Spearfish High School to move forward and to meet the future demands of education. SHS desires a high expectation of success for all students. Thank you for helping us get there! Thank you for being involved.
“The most effective way to do it is to do it” ~Emelia Earhart
Steve Morford is the principal at Spearfish High School.
