OPINION — The outcome of many hours of hard work by the students and staff of Spearfish High School can be seen with the outstanding success illustrated in the list that ends this column. It always gives me great pleasure to showcase the accomplishments of the students and staff within my April column each school year.
As we all know, success does not come easy. A person very seldom just happens onto or falls into being successful. Numerous hours of preparation are needed in every educational activity participated in by the staff and students. Any student, who gives a full effort, is successful and should be very proud.
Achievement can be defined as final accomplishment of something noteworthy. Success can be defined as a favorable or desired outcome. Hard work can be defined as exertion or effort directed to produce or accomplish something. Each of the items below resulted after a great deal of effort was put forth and often in spite of obstacles and discouragements encountered by those working towards the final result. The act of achieving, or in many cases performing successfully, comes too many times without reward or recognition.
The accomplishment may be recognized only by a few and in many cases each of the achievers wants it that way. The most successful people many times give credit to everyone and anyone and very little credit to themselves, forgetting how much hard work they actually put into achieving what they did. Every sense of accomplishment is a heroic deed and a feat worthy of recognition. Please pass on your congratulations to the many mentioned in this column
With that said, please look over the list of accomplishments below and take the time to congratulate each. The future is bright for the youth of the Spearfish area. Youth are unfairly categorized and stereotyped today as only interested in gaming, playing on their phones and wasting time in general. Trust me, many do much more than that! Especially in the trying times we have seen the past couple years.
Theodore Roosevelt put it this way: “I don’t pity any man who does hard work worth doing. I admire them.”
We have a highly effective K-12 staff that is responsible for shaping the lives of the students the district serves on a daily basis.
Some of the accomplishments and highlights of the 2021 – 2022 school year include:
ACT scores above state and national averages every year since 2006
95% completion rate for most recent data on the state report card
Cognia school accreditation for the 94th consecutive year
SDHSAA Academic Achievement awards for Boys Cross Country, Boys Soccer, Competitive Dance, FB Cheer, Girls Basketball, Girls Cross Country, Girls Soccer, Girls Tennis, Girls Wrestling and Volleyball
SkillsUSA students competed on-line in the National Conference in June. Tessa Haag placed 10th in Technical Drafting which is much higher than anyone from SHS has ever placed. Cameron Paisley, a 2020 graduate of SHS who received the Build Dakota Scholarship for Welding from WDT competed in Welding Sculpture with his 2020 welded sculpture that he did not get to compete with at state or nationals because the competition was canceled. He placed 2nd at the post-secondary level with his amazing rock-climbing sculpture.
Halle Fjelland recognized as a 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program Commended Student for outstanding academic performance
Spearfish High School All-State Choir students: Camryn Braunesreither, Kailyn Carlson, Norah Zoller, London Jones, Ashni Marshall, Natalie Miles, Jonathan Bloom, Gage Esmay, Aidan O’Shea, Brandt Miles, Jadon Olsson, and Emrys Williams. Jonathan Bloom and Gage Esmay are both 4-year members of All-State Choir.
Hallie Fjelland and Miranda Neumiller named US Presidential Scholars
BHSU Alumni Association named the Spearfish High School Marching Band 2021 Swarm Day “Top Band of the Day”. This honor and recognition carry with it a $1,000 cash prize
Ashley Burr was recognized for memorizing 100 piano pieces. Ashley began playing piano at the age of 8. Ashley was awarded the Paderewski Gold Medal by the American College of Musicians Piano Guild.
Spearfish High School students selected into Northern Hills Honor Band: Zoey Hehr, Jacob Brewer, Rio Reed, Natalie Miles, Holden Ewert, Adriana VanWardhuizen, Ashlyn Berberick, Liam Carriveau, Karstin DuPont, Ava Berberick, Joseph Moore, and Katie Mondloch
Speech and debate team recognized with the prestigious 100 Club recognition.
Speech and Debate team was hosted at the Governor’s mansion for the state champion’s reception.
Several SHS welding students placed at the Western Dakota Tech welding competition held in October:
Jacob Schneider 2nd, Nathan Swets 3rd, Ethan Styles 8th and Loman Hanson 9th
SHS students Aidan O’Shea and Emrys Williams both selected to the South Dakota Junior Honor Choir
The Spearfish High School We the People team will be representing South Dakota for the 25th time at the National Finals competition later this Spring. Spearfish High School was named the overall winner of the State Showcase competition. Best Unit Award goes to Unit 5 consisting of Clayton Donovan, Avery Murray, Miranda Neumiller, and Trey Wood. Best Speaker award went to Joseph Moore from Unit 4.
Karstin DuPont became the first student this year to travel to the 4850 level of the Sanford Underground Research Facility to advance the Spearfish High School Underground Environmental Monitoring Network. Her work will assist in the generation of a Post Blast Re-entry time calculator, Bio-scrubber for Blast Fumes and Attenuation of Blast Induced Vibrations during the excavation for the Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment.
The Management Team of the NASA South Dakota Space Grant Consortium has selected Steve Gabriel’s proposal titled Underground Environmental Monitoring SURF at Spearfish High School as a winner of the 2022 Kelly Lane Earth and Space Science Grant in the amount of $5,000.
Four SHS Photo students’ darkroom prints were selected for display in the 18th Annual Dahl Mountain Photography Exhibition & Competition. The exhibition will be on display at the Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City from Feb. 25 through April 16 during the Dahl Mountain Culture Festival. Faith Steedley | Serene Waterfall, Vivian Marta | 11th Hour, Rebecca Anglin | In the Neighborhood, Maddie Sprigler | Bridgerton
Alison Kennedy was selected to the 2022 South Dakota All State Band as a freshman horn player.
Student/Athletes chosen as all conference: Girls Golf Alison Kennedy: Black Hills Conf. Individual Champion, Kali Lantis, Sydney Gusso, Kaylene Delahoyde Boys Golf: Charlie Rasmussen 2nd, Jack Hight 3rd, Josh Sundsted 4th, Parker Reed 6th, Trey Wood 12th Football: Pierce Miller, Peyton Millis, Aiden Haught, Brayden Delahoyde, Bridger Niehaus, Jaden Guthmiller, Brady Hartwig, Caden Langenfeld (HM) Zander Brost (HM) Boys Soccer: Robert Erskin, Jensen Damberg, Bridger Meyer, Tyler Borchgrevink, Yohannes Petersen, Nick Wise (HM), AJ Covell (HM) Girls Soccer: Brooke Peotter,
Tessa Lucas, Ava Gooch, Hanna Bjorkman, Dillon Richards, Maddie Donovan (HM), Halle Fjelland (HM) Girls Basketball Stella Marcus, Tayler Duncan (HM), Mya Kochuten (HM) Boys Basketball
Seth Hamilton, Antonio Serrano, Ryan Heinert (HM), Rylan Palmer (HM)
Student/Athletes chosen as all state: Alison Kennedy (girls golf) Brooke Peotter (girls soccer) Yohannes Peterson (boys soccer) Pierce Miller (football) Brady Hartwig (football)
Student/Athletes choses as Academic All-State: Halle Fjelland, Natalie Dean (girls soccer) Logan Larson, Robert Erskin, Kjellen Bogard (boys soccer)
Black Hills Pioneer, Rapid City Journal, KOTA/KEVN/KOTA, BH Pioneer, Eagle Country Athletes of the week: Pierce Miller (twice), Jaden Guthmiller (twice), Trey Wood, Brady Hartwig, Brayden Delahoyde, Maria Bouman, Stella Marcus, Taylor Duncan, and Peyton Millis (twice)
Best of the West football honors to Pierce Miller and Peyton Millis
Black Hills Conference Champions in: Girls golf, Boys Golf, Girls Soccer, Boy Soccer, Football
Black Hills Conference Coaches of the Year: Coach Ligtenberg: (girls golf) Jim Hill (Boys Soccer), Justin Griffith (Girls Soccer)
The cast & crew of “For the Boys” received a superior play award at the SDHSAA state one act play festival held in Rapid city on February 5. Superior performer awards were also earned by Jadon Olsson, Jonah Donner, Evan Roles, Finn Hamilton, Eli Jackson, Lars Knudson, and Noah Buchholz.
SHS wrestlers – qualifiers for state tourney: John Jeffery, Korben Harris, Oakley Blakeman, Calyton Donovan, Mason Schlup, Asher Peil, Matthew Medina, Maraia Kruske, Shea Irion, Ellie Jeffery, Sydney Badwound, Taylor Graveman, and Jayden Werlinger
The following debate students qualified for the National Debate Tournament to be held in Louisville, Kentucky this June: In Public Forum Max Ensor & Cadence Jones (Seniors) In International Exemp Ava Gooch (Junior) In Domestic Extemp Joe Moore (Senior) In Lincoln Douglas Debate Sam King (Junior) In Congressional House Levi Taglioli (Sophomore)
Several SHS students won awards and recognition in February at the Dahl Mountain Photo Competition and Exhibition in Rapid City. All of the images selected for exhibition were chosen by a jury of professional photographers. Amateur Division: Leith Sandness: Best in Show and winning the entire exhibition. His image was selected “Best in Show” for all divisions--including the Professional Division.
Student Division: Faith Steedley: 3rd place Honorable Mention, Rebeccah Anglin, Vivian Marta, Madalen Sprigler:
Spearfish High School debate team won its seventh consecutive team state championship. Individual awards are as follows:
Co-state champions, Public Forum (for the second year): Halli Rabenberg & Halle Fjelland AND Max Ensor & Cadence Jones. State Champion, Original Oratory: Max Ensor. State Champion, Informative Speaking: Halle Fjelland. Runner up, Informative Speaking: Halli Rabenberg. Runner up, International Extemp: Sam King. Third place, International Extemp: Ava Gooch. Third place, US Extemp: Will Becker. Fourth place, Lincoln-Douglas: Sam King. Fifth place, US Extemp: Cadence Jones. Sixth place, Original Oratory: Sofia Dalforte. Quarterfinalist, Lincoln Douglas: Ava Gooch. Supported by Clayton Donovan, Maria Eisenbraun, and Donald Werner
Taylor Graveman selected as the SD Female High School Wrestler of the Year by the South Dakota Wrestling Coaches Association
Science instructor Steve Gabriel awarded the NASA South Dakota Space Grant Consortium Management Team Research Experience for Teachers award and stipend for work with the Space Grant RET program
SHS CTE student SkillsUSA winners from the April 7 and 8 state competition at WDT: 1st Oz Kiger, 2nd Jacob Brewer, 3rd Matt Marrs in welding sculpture; 1st in Welding Fabrication Hudson Ewert, Paul Hourigan, and Kaleb Ranek; 2nd in Technical Drafting Anissa Pietzyk; 3rd in Individual Welding Jake Schneider
Junior Grace Ligtenberg named as a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist and among the highest scoring participants for the 2021-22 school year
More awards will be earned in the upcoming month of May!!
The great golfer Arnold Palmer sums it up like this: “Always make a total effort, even when the odds are against you.”
Steve Morford is the principal of Spearfish High School.
