NOTE: I had planned a column this week on the deluge of nasty postcards I have received in recent days about the upcoming primary election. All of the postcards violate former president Ronald Reagan’s cardinal rule: “Thou Shalt Not Speak Ill of Fellow Republicans.” There have been a number of columns – all well written – by other authors in other publications or blogs that have expertly said what I intended to say. Anything I would have written would have appeared to be plagiarized. It’s a hazard of writing weekly. Good writers can scoop you. So, I’m offering something a bit lighter this week.
OPINION — “Please, Mrs. Avery, I just gotta talk to her. I’ll only keep her awhile.” –Dr. Hook & The Medicine Show from the Shel Silverstein song “Sylvia’s Mother.”
It occurred to me this week that the modern telephone has, more than any other modern invention in daily use by the general public, undergone more significant change than any other. I don’t believe any of my children have ever made a long-distance telephone call from a payphone. Maybe, my oldest daughter has seen a functional phone booth, but I’m not certain.
Advances in technology have sucked the romance right out of Alexander Graham Bell’s spectacular invention. It’s a safe bet Bell never imagined a time when folks would carry their phones around in their pockets and make face-to-face calls while surfing something called the internet that contained the sum of all knowledge.
But, for every technological advance, there has been a price to pay. And, as is the case with the long-lost front bench seat in an automobile, the manual over-the-wire telephone played an integral part in American romance for generations. It has been the vehicle for numerous ballads, mostly sad ones, with Silverstein’s “Sylvia’s Mother” among the saddest, perhaps because it really does portray the songwriter’s agony at having lost his love.
Consider the hits that have a telephone theme and try to imagine how they could be converted to an iPhone or an Android: “Pennsylvania 6-5000,” The Andrews Sisters; “Operator,” Jim Croce; “Texas Flood,” Stevie Ray Vaughn; “Chantilly Lace,” The Big Bopper; “Last Train To Clarksville,” The Monkees; “If A Man Answers,” Bobby Darin; “867-5309” Tommy Tutone; “Call Me,” Blondie; “Get Here,” Oleta Adams; “Telephone Line,” Electric Light Orchestra; “One Clear Moment,” Little Feat, “It Must Be Him,” Vikkie Carr; “Call Me,” Al Green; “Hello Again,” Neil Diamond; “Hello, It’s Me,” Todd Rundgren; “Don’t Call Us, We’ll Call You,” Sugarloaf; “Ring Ring,” ABBA; “Call Me Back Again,” Paul McCartney & Wings; “Hello” Adele; “Why Haven’t I Heard From You,” Reba McIntire; “Callin’ Baton Rouge,” Garth Brooks; and “How Come You Don’t Call Me,” Alicia Keys.
There are many more, including several from Broadway, like “Bye Bye Birdie,” “Telephone Girlie” from “No, No Nanette” and “Telephone” from Cabaret. In a few years, the meaning of these songs will be lost on a generation that will ask what in the world were the songwriters talking about? “Why didn’t they just Facetime their lost love?”
Calling someone you fancied was once a complicated matter. You had to plan. Find a time when parents or siblings weren’t around. If you were lucky, your one phone had a cord long enough to reach a room where you could secure some privacy. Muster the courage to finally call and then deal with the mechanical rejection of a busy signal. How does one replace that experience with a phone that can call and pre-heat your oven and lock your front door?
Little did Mr. Bell know his device would someday replace the time-honored tradition of the sonnet and the love letter in human courtship. Come to think of it, I can’t imagine the Box Tops or Joe Cocker singing, “My baby just wrote me an email…”
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.