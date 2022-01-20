OPINION — I don’t remember the first time I read ‘All Creatures Great and Small,’ the famous semi-autobiographical book written by a country vet, but I remember that I loved it. Over the years, I returned to its pages several times, but it wasn’t until I reread it after moving to the ranch that I realized I was now living many of the stories shared in the book. From aiding cows and ewes whose babies weren’t able to be delivered naturally (aka “pulling” a calf or lamb) to diagnosing sickly livestock with little information to go on (livestock are famously stoic), I now had firsthand accounts of exactly the trials and tribulations described by James Herriot, the book’s author. Even the lead character’s adjustment to country life after a youth spent in a city was familiar.
Perhaps that’s why when Masterpiece Theater came out with a new television adaptation of the book, our local public radio affiliate asked me and a fellow farmer if we would come on the air to chat about it. I was pleased to oblige, but upon watching a preview I realized there was a problem: the more beloved a book to a reader, the more likely that reader will be dissatisfied with a film version, no matter how brilliantly it is rendered. This version was no different. They had turned the housekeeper into a love interest? They had edited out the wild pack of dogs that roam wild through the head vet’s home and office? Blasphemy!
I did my best to go on the radio and be positive — because it is a good show. And I had to admit the recreation of much of the veterinary work was exceptional. There was one major flaw in the first episode though, an event the other farmer and I quickly dubbed ‘gate-gate’ in our radio interview. While still on a trial run with his boss, the young vet goes to a farm for a visit. The camera shows him pulling up to a stone fence with a wooden gate. He gets out of the car and opens the gate, then gets back in the vehicle to drive through, but NEVER GETS BACK OUT TO CLOSE IT!
As anyone who has lived or worked on a farm or ranch can attest, this is unacceptable. If you open a gate, you must always, always, ALWAYS close it behind you because even if there are no animals in sight, even if you only leave it open for a short time, by the secret magical knowledge gifted to all domesticated livestock, they will immediately find the open gate and ramble through it. I therefore immediately assumed this gaffe would be a plot point. Instead the storyline proceeded blythely on, relying on a different disaster to fuel the drama.
Now, as regular readers of this column may remember, the few times I have left a gate open on the ranch there were always semi-disastrous results, which is how I know that leaving the gate open, and the subsequent escape of whomever is behind the gate, is like gravity — a law of nature, inevitable and unavoidable.
This week I was out walking the puppy along the section line when I came upon an open gate to our north pasture. I could plainly see our herd of cattle grazing in the pasture, though they were some distance away. I called my husband in confusion.
“Someone left the pasture gate open!” I said incredulously.
“Oh, yeah,” he replied. “I was coming out and got a phone call. I meant to go back but I guess I forgot.”
So there you go, folks, proof that there are exceptions to every rule; sometimes even the most seasoned rancher forgets to close a gate, and sometimes his livestock forget to leave — both small miracles.
Incidentally, a new season of “All Creatures’’ just started on PBS. If you’d like to hear my thoughts on it (and lots of other rambling anecdotes) you can find a link to my new podcast on my website: www.elizablue.net
