Always looking to improve

OPINION — Schools are always adapting. It is usually an uncomfortable situation when anyone or anything needs to change. But unfortunately, it is, and forever will be, a part of life.
All Spearfish School District parents recently received a email soliciting input for our Cognia school accreditation process. (Formally AdvancED)
Please take the time to complete the survey. Your information is important to us. We want to provide the best education possible to each and every student and we need your honest opinion and thoughts how to best do that. In essence, how we need to adapt and change. We want to know the good and the “not so good”. It is the only way we can adapt and make the necessary changes to improve the most important thing we do – Teaching and Learning.
Cognia is built around standards for quality and a commitment to continuous improvement. This is a dynamic effort, consistently requiring attention and revision. The accreditation process expects this commitment from all the educational institutions they serve, and we expect it from ourselves. Spearfish High School has been a part of this process for over 90 consecutive years being first accredited on April 1, 1928!! With that, we are proud of our accreditation and believe strongly in the process.
The process marks an evolution in continuous improvement and accreditation. Cognia has the knowledge to identify and share best practices that we can apply at our school. We will be able to increase effectiveness and impact everyday classroom instruction. The survey will focus on those areas.
It is all about creating momentum for change that will allow us to identify gaps, address root causes for underperformance, and turn potential into practice. The goal is to get support to gauge and increase student engagement, to interpret and act on data, to assess the effectiveness of classrooms, and more. Together we’ll articulate strengths and areas to focus on, based on our school’s evidence and data.
The accreditation process is also known in terms of its ability to effectively drive student performance and continuous improvement in education. But such definitions, though accurate, are incomplete. While accreditation is a set of rigorous protocols and research-based processes for evaluating an institution’s organizational effectiveness, it is far more than that. Today accreditation examines the whole institution—the programs, the cultural context, the community of stakeholders—to determine how well the parts work together to meet the needs of students. Please help us through this important process.
To accompany your survey results, SHS will continue to work on Strategic Planning goals. The district strategic plan identifies 3 main goals: 1) The Spearfish School District will cultivate partnerships with families and community to support and expand learning opportunities for each student 2) The Spearfish School District will cultivate partnerships with families and community to support and expand learning opportunities for each student 3) The Spearfish School District will be an inclusive and trusting community that emphasizes the principles of respect and responsibility.
SHS strategies include such things as offering courses that provide all students with a variety of opportunities to prepare for life, career and college; using assessments and data to drive instruction; having each curricular area set data goals; providing mental health workshops and presentations for both students and staff; providing technology, library and English language learner instruction and resources.
SHS will provide parents and community members opportunities to observe, partner, and participate in student work and plan on using efficient and various forms of communication to communicate with parents and students. We will continue to expand internships, dual credit classes, and mentorship opportunities. It is also our goal to encourage student organizations to participate in community improvement efforts by being a part of events that promote citizenship, respect, responsibility, and community involvement. Staff will continue to emphasize inclusion activities that will enhance the opportunities for our special needs students.
It is the goal of Spearfish High School to move forward, to adapt to the future demands of education. We want curricular material to be challenging, not just difficult. We want students to transform from learning individually to working collaboratively. We want relevant homework that is interesting and a natural extension of the classroom, not just something that is assigned. We want to adapt from having the teacher being the sole source of information to having the entire classroom as an information resource. We want a supportive and encouraging climate in which all students want to learn. We want students to be able to think and reason. We want all students to be college and/or career ready.
SHS desires a high expectation of success for all students. Please help us get there! Be involved.
“Keep your eyes on the stars, but remember to keep your feet on the ground” — Theodore Roosevelt
Steve Morford is the principal of Spearfish High School.
