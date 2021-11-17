OPINION — I’ve always had a fascination with tiny things. All through my childhood I was drawn to dollhouses, snow globes, miniatures of any kind, the smaller the better. I loved to imagine large worlds contained in these items, a thousand stories unfurling across my mind’s eye.
The trend continues into my adulthood. My husband jokes that finding me a gift is easy, it just needs to be tiny and either handmade or old (or both) and I’ll love it. So, I guess it is no surprise that when the tiny house fad began, I was immediately enamored. Of course, the cats, dogs, children, and a six-foot tall husband that populate my days made it pretty obvious that a tiny house was — literally and figuratively — not a good fit for my lifestyle.
That didn’t stop my daydreams, however, and when we came across the shell of a tiny house (a shed, really, but a cute shed) we bought it and put it behind our regular-sized house, with the intention of using it as rustic guest quarters. That didn’t work out. I fell so deeply and immediately in love with the space that it has instead become my writing and recording shack.
The tiny house is still little more than a shell, but nestled in the trees of our north windbreak, its walls have been a source of comfort and inspiration — a creative home that I didn’t even know I needed, but a place that has been life-changing nonetheless. Every time I walk the little dirt path from the big house to the tiny one, I am flooded with gratitude that this is my “commute” to work.
Meanwhile, the past few years have required a relentless pace. With two small children, a ranch-worth of chores, and wonderful opportunities to share my stories and songs that have been soul-filling but often not bank account-filling, I’ve been craving a down-shift — a way to work more sustainably, a way to build rest into the equation. When someone mentioned recently that livestreaming on social media was now “a thing,” I felt a sudden and abiding sense of calm. “That’s it,” I thought, “that’s what I am going to do.”
And so ‘Live from the Home Farm’ was born. Every Saturday night for the last month I’ve made supper for my family, then walked over to my tiny house. I write a short set list, tune up my guitar, hit the “live” button on Instagram, and offer a little slice of our life here on the ranch to whoever finds that helpful. When I’m done, I turn down the lights and I walk back to the house to snuggle my kids to sleep. These Saturday evenings have been some of the best of my life so far because I get to offer all the best parts of myself, and when I’m done, my cup is full too.
This week I felt the season shift. The weather isn’t bitter cold yet, and the ground isn’t frozen hard, but a quiet has descended on the prairie. The grasses, the trees, the birds that remain, they aren’t singing the garish songs of summer, full-throated and full of color anymore. The days have grown so short that as soon as we finish lunch we have to start evening chores, the shadows already leaning across the yard. Everything holds the hush of sleep. Winter is coming.
This time of cold quiet and long dark is a good time to dream of what may come next, but it is also a good time to just be still. When I think of the little girl I once was, a girl who loved to sing and write in her diary, and, of course, to dream of all the possibilities contained in tiny things, I want to weep with joy for the adulthood I’ve been able to craft for her. I have been very, very lucky, but I also have never stopped letting love lead, even when the hints about where to go next were small — as faint and sacred as frost on prairie grass.
