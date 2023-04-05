Thune_John cmyk 081804.jpg

OPINION — President Reagan once quipped that, “Democrats believe every day is April 15,” and the Biden administration’s reckless tax-and-spend agenda proves that the Gipper’s words still ring true today. After two years of adding trillions to the debt, fueling a multi-year inflation crisis, and increasing taxes by hundreds of billions of dollars, the president recently proposed hiking taxes another $4.7 trillion. This is the wrong prescription for our economy and our country.

Anybody who looks at the federal budget can see the problem is spending too much, not taxing too little. Yet, three consecutive budgets from the president have proposed greater spending and higher taxes. The president’s latest plan would raise taxes on American workers and businesses, double down on the $80 billion already given to the IRS, and ultimately do little for working families. These proposed tax hikes would reverse the gains made by Republicans’ 2017 tax reform effort by making the American economy less competitive, and they would make our economy weaker by lowering wages, stifling job creation, and decreasing economic growth.

