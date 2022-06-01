OPINON — When the deadly and distinctive sound of gunfire erupted at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday, May 24, the young students knew exactly what it was.
“They’ve been practicing for this day for years,” a Robb Elementary teacher who requested anonymity told NBC News reporter Mike Hixenbaugh Wednesday, May 25. “They knew this wasn’t a drill. We knew we had to be quiet or else we were going to give ourselves away.”
It’s called an active shooter drill, and it has become a regular part of the school year for students, teachers and staff at America’s thousands of public and private schools.
They learn it because awaiting such a horrific event is part of their lives. They are all too aware it can and does happen on a regular basis now. Our kids are dying in their classrooms, shot down by crazed young men armed with assault rifles and anger.
Such was the case in Uvalde, Texas, as an 18-year-old man slaughtered 19 fourth-graders and two teachers. He had shot his grandmother in the face earlier; she remains in critical condition. Another 17 people, including two police officers, were wounded or injured.
The names of the schools, towns, victims and killer change, but it’s basically the same sad story over and over and over.
Mass shootings have become routine. There have been 213 since the start of the year, meaning we average more than one per day. Texas has been very prone to them, with 21 so far this year, a sad statistic sure to increase markedly.
Just nine days before the Texas classroom slaughter, nine people were shot in a California church and one died. A day prior to that, a young man filled with racism and carrying a mass murder weapon, shot and killed 10 Black people in a Buffalo, N.Y., grocery store.
That’s why kids practice for just such a horrific moment. It’s why they knew what that sound meant.
We have heard the shots fired, the screams of pain and the cries in horror and sadness for more than two decades now. It started at Columbine High School in Colorado in 1999, when 12 students and a teacher were shot and killed.
Then in 2012, it happened at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut, and 20 kids and six staff members died. In 2018, it was Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, with 14 students and three staff members murdered. More are sure to follow.
Can anything be done to stem the tide of blood? It seems unlikely, with Democrats calling for stricter limits on access to guns, and Republicans focusing on mental health and stronger protection for our schools.
It seems to us the problem involves both guns and mental health. It’s apparent there are deeply troubled people in this country, almost exclusively young men, who choose to inflict this kind of pain in their communities.
There are almost 400 million guns in America, more per capita than any other nation. We also lead the world in mass shootings. Is it not reasonable to think the two are connected?
There is little reason to expect a significant change. Most Republicans don’t think guns are the problem.
Gov. Kristi Noem, speaking at the National Rifle Association Convention in Houston just three days after the slaughter of innocents in Texas, typically played politics, attacking the Democrats who lead the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives, and defending guns.
“People like Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi instantly start calling for more gun laws that wouldn’t have made any difference in stopping the shooter,” Noem said. “It is all about control, and it is garbage. I’m not buying it for a second, and you shouldn’t either.”
Many Americans disagree with her, however.
A new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll conducted following the Uvalde shooting said 88% favor background checks on all gun sales, and 75% want to create a national database on gun sales.
Two-thirds favor banning assault weapons, which were designed as military weapons but have become commonplace in our country, and the favored weapon of mass killers, as was the case in Uvalde.
The shooter — whose name need not be mentioned — was just 18, the average age of the men in such horrid incidents. He could not legally purchase a beer — but he bought a pair of AR-15 type rifles after his birthday.
Can we consider restricting access to such weapons until people reach 21? Will we at least consider outlawing these kinds of rifles and ammunition? Would requiring a license and training do any good?
If mental health is a factor, and we agree that it is, will we provide increased counseling services at schools? Will Congress authorize more funding for community mental health services?
Or, once again, will we move on from this latest outrage after a few days, letting the faces of those children and the two brave teachers who died trying to shield them slip from our minds? Will anything happen this time? Probably not.
The Uvalde teacher told the reporter it was important to remember those little children, who died a painful, meaningless death while we do nothing.
“I want you to say this in your article,” she said. “Our children did not deserve this. They were loved. Not only by their families, but their family at school.”
