OPINION — I have in my lifetime now witnessed the second military conflict (war) the United States has lost.
The Afghanistan and Vietnam wars were different. Through high school, I believed I would be drafted and compelled to serve. I remember my parents watching the news each night and seeing the media coverage of that war. I remember the fall of Saigon. I remember Vietnamese refugees coming to Shilling Air Force Base (a Strategic Arms Base that had been repurposed as a waiting wives base) in Salina, Kan.
I remember well my parents’ worry over my brother every time the words Luong Binh was mentioned in the Five O’clock News. I remember my ninth grade social studies class intently listening to a reel-to-reel tape my brother sent to us about what it was like to be part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in South Vietnam.
I remember those newscasts being filled with protests from young people who were protesting a war that seemed from here to have no purpose. The music of the day was filled with songs like Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young’s “OHIO,” the Youngblood’s “Get Together,” and Country Joe and the Fish’s “I Feel Like I’m Fixin’ to Die Rag.” Ninth graders of the day were aware of the politics of the day.
Richard Nixon was elected to a second term after promising an end to the Vietnam War. He promised “peace with honor.” The Democrat nominee, Sen. George McGovern, D-S.D., promised retreat and a declaration that the whole bloody thing was a horrible mistake. McGovern, who at the time was the most liberal man in Washington, lost by the greatest margin in American history at the time. He won one state, Massachusetts, and Washington D.C.
Nixon, politically, had no choice. Americans had turned against the war. The country’s young people, who actually understood how America worked, led them. They understood how politics worked. And, they convinced their parents that America’s involvement in the conflict in Vietnam was a mistake.
In the last several weeks, President Joe Biden has been at the helm of the U.S.S. Humiliating Disaster as he made a political decision to retreat from Afghanistan after 20 years of involvement in an exercise in futility. Biden, like his predecessor, Donald Trump, has been against the Afghan war from its infancy. Trump promised an end to it and did not deliver. His predecessor, Barack Obama, promised an end to it and failed. And, Obama’s predecessor, George W. Bush started it after the fall of the twin towers.
If in fact Obama, Trump and Biden were all correct in their assessment of America’s involvement there. And if in fact Obama’s and Trump’s decisions to stay longer were political failures, Biden’s epic mismanagement of finishing the job Obama and Trump left uncompleted will historically be viewed as a humiliating, immoral failure of competence that will adversely affect our relationships with our allies for decades.
And, in three years, who will care? Where were the Afghan war protests? Where were the poets and the songwriters? Ask any American ninth-grader where Afghanistan is and why ending American involvement there was important. See if you can get one to look up from a video game, long enough to answer. Prepare for disappointment.
It can be reasonably argued that any end to U.S. involvement in Afghanistan was going to be a disaster equal to the one we’re witnessing. Apparently, nobody anticipated the Afghan army’s incompetence, or ambivalence, or apathy. But, after 20 years, how can that be?
That we fought for two decades and accomplished so little in terms of training the Afghan army speaks volumes. The last three presidents were right. It was time to leave. I can’t help thinking Trump or Obama would have done it better, with less loss of life. As we leave Afghanistan, we do so knowing there will be no peace. The only honor will be shared among those who have served.
Five rockets were shot at Kabul Airport Sunday night, the same day an ashen Biden watched 13 service members arrive at Dover Delaware in flag-draped caskets. America will leave Americans and Afghans who helped us the last 20 years behind because Biden is resolute in his decision to leave on schedule. The Taliban and/or ISIS-K will end this American retreat in a merciless bloodbath.
Biden’s immoveable deadline was part of a political plan. He wanted to boast on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. That plan backfired. Biden’s resulting humiliation is deserved. But, it’s not enough.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.