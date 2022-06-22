OPINION — It’s often difficult for a politician to find someone or something more unpopular than they are.
That’s especially true for President Joe Biden, whose popularity has sunk to an all-time low of 39%, according to recent polls. Where does Biden lay the blame? Skyrocketing inflation? Record gas prices? Foreign policy missteps?
No, he said the media is causing a lot of his heartache. That’s always an easy target for an elected official.
Biden grumbled to reporters recently, telling them they need to “do better,” according to a report from Politico’s West Wing Playbook. The talk with reporters was supposedly off the record, but key pieces of it were disclosed.
Biden said he deserves more positive coverage for the thriving job reports that have been issued, as well as the generally healthy economy. He said reporters are too focused on inflation and other topics he would rather not see in the headlines every day.
We are not surprised to see a president complain about the media. They all do, and that’s often part of the relationship between reporters and those they cover and scrutinize. Former President Donald Trump had a very contentious relationship with reporters.
But we have some advice for Biden: If you want to make your case, get out there and do it. He only held nine press conferences in his first year in office. Trump held 22 and former President Barack Obama opened himself up for questioning 27 times in his first year.
Biden has handled himself well when speaking off the cuff. Some aides worried about his lifelong stuttering problem, and there have been questions about his age — he turns 80 on Nov. 20 and is the oldest president ever.
Biden has declined sit-down interview with reporters and news editors from The New York Times and Washington Post. The Associated Press, Reuters and CNN are still awaiting their first interview with this president.
“I can’t think of a parallel situation – it’s the fifth president I’ve covered and the first one I haven’t interviewed,” Peter Baker, The New York Times’ chief White House correspondent, told Politico. “They feel neither the obligation nor the opportunity. Reporters whining about not getting interviews is one of the least attractive elements of White House press corps But the president talks about defending democracy and that’s part of democracy too — answering questions from people not on your side.”
Biden did appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on June 8, and he and the left-leaning host exchanged jokes. Kimmel actually asked tough questions and got interesting responses from Biden.
It’s good to see the president out and about, but he can’t complain about coverage if he only talks to people already on his side.
Democrats have complained when Republican presidents favored Fox News and conservative talk show hosts. Now, Biden is upset because he’s not seeing and hearing stories he likes.
He needs to make his case in public. The midterm elections are looming and polls indicate Republicans stand an excellent chance of regaining control of one or both houses of Congress. Trump is itching for a rematch in 2024.
If President Biden doesn’t like the way he is being covered, he can try to change that. But to do so, he needs to speak to reporters and the public out in the open and on the record.
His fall from a bike on Saturday when he pulled over to talk with reporters produced headlines and TV reports he didn’t want. It was reminiscent of Jimmy Carter being attacked by a swimming “killer rabbit” in 1979, George H.W. Bush vomiting on Japanese Prime Minister Kiichi Miyazawa in 1992, and George W. Bush fainting and almost choking to death on a pretzel in 2002.
Odd things happen to people, even presidents. But Biden has to pick himself up, dust himself off and start all over again. He needs to keep making that effort to talk with the press and the American people — and not end up on the ground.
If President Biden wants to make up ground in the polls, his best chance to do so is by opening up.
