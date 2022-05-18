OPINION — It is so difficult to disagree without being disagreeable now.
But it’s not impossible. We can exchange ideas and opinions without adding insults. At least, we can try harder to do so.
Just use former White House press secretary Jen Psaki as a role model. Psaki stepped down as President Joe Biden’s chief spokeswoman on Friday, and found time to pose for a photo and exchange kind words with her primary adversary, Fox News’ White House correspondent Peter Doocy.
On Thursday, she was asked by Linda Feldman, Christian Science Monitor’s Washington bureau chief, if she would miss Doocy.
“I will,” Psaki said. “I will tell you, and people know this who are covering the White House every day, I think we have a very good, professional relationship. I understand that he’s coming there to ask questions every day that are important to report in the outlet he works for, and I respect that. We have healthy debates and discussions. Doesn’t mean I agree with his line of questioning on most days.”
On Friday, Doocy spoke of their combative but respectful relationship during an appearance on “Fox & Friends.” It wasn’t what a lot of viewers wanted to hear, either.
“It’s not just me asking questions. She would ask me questions right back,” Doocy said. “When I would go in there with something that was not part of the White House talking point for the day, she would ask me every single time ‘Who was saying that about us?’ or ‘Where are you getting that from?’
“And so I always had to have it ready right away, and I think that all that extra homework that I knew I had to do because, when I challenged her she would challenge me right back, probably has made me a better reporter,” he said. “And so, I am grateful to her for that.”
America needs desperately to return to a time when liberals and conservatives can have arguments without it turning into a childish exchange of insults. It didn’t use to be this way.
Much of this can be linked to Donald Trump, who lacks the intellectual heft to differ with his political opponents without stooping into the gutter, using schoolyard taunts to denigrate his foes.
When he somehow succeeded, thanks to a crowded field of mediocre Republican candidates in 2016, politicians, especially Republicans, saw this as a path to follow. In place of wit and style, a graceful and clever remark, they just goaded their political rivals with vicious epithets and outright lies.
Democrats, weary of the taunts, responded. Thanks to the cover provided by social media, where words that could lead to physical confrontations are casually tossed out, the political dialogue in our nation dropped to an appallingly low level.
We have tried to avoid that level of discourse in The South Dakota Standard, disagreeing with the actions and words of South Dakota and American politicians who we feel are leading in the wrong direction. But we have tried, not always successfully, to avoid insults and denigrating remarks.
We do see them on Twitter and Facebook, especially personal attacks on the people whom we differ with. Some cross the line — a few leap over it — and are deleted. We also have sent private messages to people asking them to delete or modify their comments, focusing on the issues and ideas, and not on the appearances or personalities of politicians.
We need to aspire to higher levels, but it does seem almost impossible to imagine that happening. But it did in the past, and, if we wish to do so, could again.
A famous example is President Ronald Reagan and Speaker of the House Tip O’Neill battling all day over their deep philosophical differences — but exchanging jokes and forging a cordial relationship over drinks at night.
Reagan, a conservative icon whose 1980 election marked a turning point in American politics and government — in the view of many, a dangerous turn that still impacts us — and O’Neill, a career politician who served decades in Congress and came to symbolize liberalism, had a friendly relationship. Two Irishmen from the same generation, they understood they shared many common views.
Yes, that was a difficult time in American history. Reagan stood for ideas and policies that O’Neill found deeply troubling and dangerous. O’Neill represented a culture and political pattern that Reagan opposed for decades.
But they found common ground and worked together for the country. Journalist and author Chris Matthews, who served as Tip’s chief of staff, witnessed their unlikely friendship and wrote a book about it, “Tip and the Gipper.” Matthews said O’Neill’s firm opposition pushed Reagan from being a radical to a conservative president, and a more effective leader.
“But that’s the way good political process works,” he said. “The opposition keeps you in balance. It fights your worst impulses.”
It’s also worth examining a lesson that President John F. Kennedy and his close assistant and friend Theodore “Ted” Sorensen learned while writing JFK’s inaugural address. They offered drafts to influential people in the days before the speech was delivered, and agreed with a simple but important edit from columnist/author Walter Lippmann, a legendary Washington insider.
Lippman urged them to change “enemy” to “adversary” when referring to the Soviet Union and others who Kennedy viewed as opponents.
“He felt that adversary would have a less harsh and permanent ring to it than enemy,” Sorensen told New York Times columnist (and former Richard Nixon speechwriter and adviser) William Safire in 1984. “Adversary would be a way of defining those in the opposition and would still leave the door open for them to agree with us later. If memory serves, that was the point that enemy became adversary, and it stayed that way through the Kennedy administration.”
Lippman was a brilliant man who chose his words carefully. Kennedy and Sorensen realized that in 1961, and we should emulate that today. Psaki and Doocy seem to have grasped that.
Doocy often served as a straight man for Psaki, offering lines that she topped with zingers.
“Thank you, Jen,” he said. “Sorry to see you go.”
“Are you?” Psaki replied, drawing laughs.
But he likely will, since she elevated his public profile with their back-and-forth exchanges. They disagreed, deeply. They sparred, quarreled and jabbed at each other, and it was often quite entertaining.
But they also maintained a professional and personal relationship, and were able to smile and laugh, too. That’s a good lesson for all of us.
