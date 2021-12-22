OPINION — Last year, our neighbor built us a beautiful coop out of salvaged wood and tin. It was insulated with wool from my sheep and even included two reclaimed windows. In the last days before deep cold set in, we placed the little structure with the windows facing south, and the door facing east for full protection from wind and maximum exposure to sun. I was thrilled for the flock. All through the storms and cold that followed, the chickens were cozy and content.
As it often does in these parts, winter transitioned almost immediately into summer — we had snow one day, and within a week, temps that were nearly in the triple digits! And that’s when it became clear the coop was great for cold weather, but awful for hot weather.
Instead of only leaving the small chicken door open during the day, we started leaving the large human-sized door open as well, in the hopes of increased air circulation. The dogs quickly realized this meant free chicken feed and eggs were readily available, and the chickens, already concerned about the heat, considered the stealing of eggs and food to be the proverbial last straw. In short order, they abandoned the coop all together.
All summer the chickens roamed free, some roosting in the saddle barn, some sneaking back into their old coop, some taking up residence in a shed with plenty of nice places to perch. Since I didn’t have a better idea, after a few half-hearted attempts to get them gathered, I decided to let them enjoy their summer however they pleased.
Upon autumn’s arrival, I contemplated this arrangement and reminded myself that it couldn’t continue through winter. They would soon need better cover from the wind and cold, but a long and leisurely fall kept the chicken problem at the bottom of my to-do list.
Until last week, that is, when temperatures were predicted to fall below zero for the first time since last winter. It was time to confront the situation, so one night, under the cover of darkness, I went around collecting hens an armful at a time and carrying them back to their coop.
This was a simple enough process (if a little time consuming) because chickens can’t see very well in the dark, and are therefore easy to catch. At least MOST chickens can’t see very well in the dark and are therefore easy to catch. There was one brown-and-gray speckled hen who seemed to sense my every thought, and would run squawking away if I even glanced in her direction. Eventually I got everyone else gathered, but she remained at large.
It took me two more nights to catch her, and when I finally did, she was terrified. Unlike her sisters who all relaxed once their wings were surrounded by the warmth of my puffy chore coat, she remained rigid, shaking violently as I carried her across the barnyard. “It’s going to be OK. You are going to like being back in the coop.” I told her, but she clearly did not believe me.
As soon as I placed her on the perch, however, she immediately relaxed and started making the same calm, cooing night noises as her sisters. “OK, you were right, this is better,” she admitted sheepishly.
As I walked back across the yard thinking about my happy hens, I was flooded with what I often think of as my “Christmas feeling.” A night time feeling of being happy, cozy, and surrounded by loved ones. A darkness that isn’t lonely or scary, but comforting, filled with twinkling lights.
Of course, with all the hustle and bustle, the shopping, the various obligations and commitments, Christmas itself doesn’t always give me the Christmas feeling. In fact, it can often feel more like being dragged across the barnyard in the cold against my will. In that moment, I resolved to settle into the Christmas feeling as much as possible—to look for the cozy chicken coop instead of running in the exact opposite direction. And I hope the same for you, dear reader! May you find your own cozy chicken coop and snuggle in with your kin this week, sharing warmth and stories in the sparkling darkness.
Eliza Blue is a folk singer & writer. She lives with her husband and two children on a fourth-generation cattle ranch. She can be reached at elizabluesings@gmail.com.
