OPINION — Late autumn features the noisiest day of the year on a ranch. To the north the black cows will be bawling; to the south the reds. Some of their voices will be muffled, some so loud I will swear they are in the house with us, their bellows rattling across the stone tiles in the kitchen and bouncing up to the rafters. It’s a sad day for them, a pensive one for us — the calves will be going to market.
Yes, a whole year of work comes down to one day. We will send those calves off to the sale barn, where they will be hustled onto and then off the auction floor, and at the end of it we will hold a check for an as yet undetermined amount, our ranching income for the year. A friend who, like me, is new to the ranching life, says, “It feels like high stakes gambling! All that anticipation and then it’s just OVER.”
Of course, so much preparation takes place first. Instead of simply laying some chips on a table, ranchers must lay out heavy bales of hay every day of winter, no matter how tired they are, or how rotten the weather. They must check that there is open water, and when the mechanism on the automatic waterer freezes, they must lie on their backs atop the avalanche of ice a busted hose has created, reaching frostbitten fingers in to fiddle with the guts of the machine, even though their fingers are so numb they can’t feel a thing.
And last summer, when one of the calves fell ill, it didn’t matter what else they had planned for the afternoon, or that the whole prairie simmered like an oven. They rode out, the mosquitoes landing thickly on their necks, biting behind ears, drawing blood.
Or maybe it was dry as a desert, the dust blowing up in tiny tornadoes, leaving a gritty film over everything. And the calf that needed to be doctored hid in the ash trees by the dam. Every time the poor creature heard the horse approach, it fled, finding a new shrub to cower beneath. All attempts to rope the calf only brought a shower of twigs and leaves, but the calf remained free.
Now it is fall, the trees stand tall and bare, and soon that calf, finally caught and now recovered to full health because of careful ministrations, will be on a truck rumbling down the highway. Selling calves is how we ranchers put bread in the mouths of our own babes. It’s how we pay for the winter hay, and the new parts to fix the waterer, and the electricity to make the waterer run. It’s how we buy medicine to doctor next year’s calves. But I can’t help it, I hate to hear those mamas crying — I want to cry with them as they wander around bewildered. “Where have all the babies gone?” They say over and over.
After a few days the worst of the noise is over. The mamas will resume their quiet lives of munching and milling, crossing the wide pasture slowly, eating as they walk, their heads bowed to the ground — healthier because their bodies aren’t working so hard to make milk for their giant babies, they can go into winter with extra strength and a nice layer of fat. In the spring the cycle will begin again.
Tonight the weather is still, as in a calm before a storm. Next week the wind may blow, and the first snow of the year may fall. But, tonight there is quiet, and a velvet dusk, and instead of the mournful sounds of mama cows, which are still two weeks away, I hear a flock of geese calling to each other over my head, long and loud, telling their own story of goodbyes. The ending of one chapter, the beginning of the next.
