A sprawling beast of bureaucracy

OPINION — In late February there was a summit hosted by the Forest Service to brainstorm ideas on how to handle the incredible increases in OHV (off-highway vehicle) recreation on the forest. Briefly, solutions to the issue typically revolved around a three-point plan, where education, increasing fines and fees, and enforcement of said fine and fees all play prominent roles. Put another way, it took a two-day summit with 100 participants to come up with not a single new idea.
This isn’t to say that education, fines, fees and enforcement, as well as expanding the trail system, aren’t the solution. They are the solution. But observing the discourse during the summit it became clear that we are asking the wrong question. The question is not how do we solve OHV travel in the Black Hills, the question is why can’t the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) solve this problem? It seems like this issue would fall under their mandate.
So as we sort through the wreckage of last month’s summit, now might be a good time to take a closer look at the agency tasked with managing what amounts to our back yard, at least for those readers living in the Northern Hills. In its infancy the USFS operated under a number of different titles but the Transfer Act of 1905 created the agency that we know today. Over the years a number of significant pieces of federal legislation have helped to focus the agency’s mission, a significant one being the Multiple Use/Sustained Yield Act of 1960. This piece of legislation directed the USFS to manage lands under its care for multiple uses such as timber and grazing as well as recreation.
It is interesting to notice that in this piece of legislation it is directly stated that recreation is a renewable resource and directs the USFS to manage it in a sustainable manner. Presently OHV travel is not being managed in a sustainable manner in the Black Hills. One of the key tenants of natural resource management is that natural resources are finite in their ability to be harvested at any point in time. Put another way, you can cut trees forever if you don’t cut them all at once. How this applies to our present situation with OHV use in the Black Hills is that until all stakeholders admit that there is a limit to the amount of OHVs that can be placed on the Black Hills at any one time, we aren’t going to get very far and wont be able to effectively lobby the USFS for the change necessary to solve the problem. So that is our responsibility as stakeholders, to forge consensus.
It is the responsibility of the USFS to execute the will of those stakeholders and that should be a source of concern for all involved. To date the USFS has been completely helpless in addressing the issue of OHV travel in the Hills and we should all be asking ourselves why this is. The answer is clearly that the USFS has metastasized into a sprawling beast of bureaucracy with an unending list of rules, protocols, and standard operating procedures that must be followed. For example with regards to OHV travel, the authority to increase fines for misdeeds belongs to the Department of Justice (seems like it should be a quick phone call, right?).
It should be noted that in this author’s experience USFS employees are competent and dedicated professionals who are perhaps even more frustrated than the public is with the agency’s inability to act on problems faster that those problems evolve. If those employees were empowered by their superiors and freed from the ridiculous bureaucracy of the administrative state that they operate in, a lot of our problems become far more manageable. Unfortunately, it almost seems that the culture of the Forest Service itself punishes rather than rewards employees that step forward with bold ideas and the will to implement them. More often that not, an individual with the agency is more concerned with making waves and getting noticed by their superiors than doing the right, and often hard and controversial, things.
It is understood that this is extremely harsh criticism of an agency that admittedly is charged with a monstrous task. But when asking the question of why is the USFS is so slow to act, and why it is that said action often is a very watered down version of whatever solution was put forth, ones starts to be at a loss to explain things any other way.
So what we are left with is a slow and unresponsive agency that is generally unable to respond to issues on the forest faster than those issues evolve. Considering the number of pieces of federal legislation that have helped to shape and focus the USFS’s mission over the years, perhaps its time again for a legislative reimagining of the agency, which would only be possible with the full support of Senators Thune and Rounds and Representative Johnson.
Seems simple enough.
Aaron Thompson is the president of the Spearfish Livestock Association.
