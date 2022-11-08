Thune_John cmyk 081804.jpg

From war zones and disaster areas to cutting-edge research and unparalleled leadership, the men and women of the U.S. military continue to inspire through their selfless service. Throughout our nation’s nearly 250-year history, the tasks we ask of our military heroes have changed considerably, but their commitment to defending our country and our national interests remains resolute.

On Nov. 11, we recognize Veterans Day, and we celebrate Veterans and Military Families Month throughout November. I am proud to represent the 65,000 veterans and the thousands of military families who call South Dakota home. The men and women who have served and continue to serve our country are a special breed of patriots, and they and their families have made considerable sacrifices to secure the freedoms we hold dear.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.