OPINION — For nearly half a century, I have followed, cheered for and supported the Kansas City Royals.
They were a young team when I was a youngster. The Royals were an expansion team that began play in 1969, and by 1972, I made them my team. Why?
It’s all a bit hazy now. I was a Kansas City Chiefs fan because my older brother Vern was a Minnesota Vikings fan — brothers, right? Vern was excited about the Vikes playing in the 1970 Super Bowl, unaware of the decade of frustration ahead of him.
I chose the opposing team, the Kansas City Chiefs. They rolled to a 23-7 victory in the big game behind the play of their awesome defense, loaded with hall of fame players, and star quarterback Lenny Dawson. Coach Hank Stram kept chirping away on the sidelines, a hilarious monologue captured by NFL Films. I was hooked.
So since Vern was a Minnesota Twins fan as well in those glory days of Harmon Killebrew, Tony Oliva and Rod Carew, I adopted the KC Royals as my team.
Plus, they had cool powder blue uniforms and players with interesting names in the box scores — Amos Otis, Cookie Rojas, Lou Piniella, John Mayberry — and that was all it took.
It was a fortunate pick. Those Royals were on an upward path, as they became contenders by the 1973 season, as Otis, who was quickly my favorite player, became a true star, finishing third in the MVP voting. Mayberry — “Big John,” as fans and announcers called him — became one of the top RBI men in baseball.
Steve Busby, a smart, hard-throwing right-hander, was the leader of the pitching staff, throwing no-hitters in both of his first two seasons. They played in Royals Stadium, a glittering new field that was part of the Harry S. Truman Sports Complex, along with Arrowhead Stadium, where the Chiefs played. It opened in 1973, and remains in use today.
After all these years, I have cheered for the Royals and Chiefs, I had never seen the stadiums. Until last night.
I came to Kansas City with Grace and my sister Mary and her husband Kevin. It’s a bit of a drive from Sioux Falls — about 360 miles — but we made plans last month.
We got here on Friday afternoon and after a truly horrid lunch at a local establishment — a warning sign, perhaps — we went to the ballpark. Royals Stadium was larger than I imagined, and very impressive.
We toured the park, and soon went to the Royals Hall of Fame, where the tributes to the players of the glory years was my primary focus. Otis and Busby, the first two members of the Royals HOF, are honored inside.
Tributes to George Brett, the greatest player in team history, are located throughout the place, including photos, a jersey and 3,154 baseballs, recognizing the number of hits he had.
As we headed to the HOF, we saw the grounds crew placing a tarp on the field. We had not seen any rain reports in the weather, but the early evening was growing hot and very humid.
As we emerged from the Hall of Fame, the first few raindrops fell. Soon, it was a steady rain, and then a downpour that lasted for more than an hour. We sat and watched the rain pelt down, soaking the field, with no sign of it abating.
The game was scheduled to start at 7:10 p.m., but by 8:15, it was still raining hard. We decided to leave.
Plus, to be honest, I wanted to follow another game — the San Francisco Giants hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers. The two arch-rivals are battling for the division title.
We got back to our hotel rooms in time to see the Giants’ game get underway. I checked — and the Royals were starting after a two-hour rain delay!
So I waited almost 50 years to see a game in Kansas City — I have seen the Royals play in Minnesota and Oakland, having attended and covered a few dozen big-league games — and now I was missing it. We paid for four tickets and parking and now we were going to miss the game.
But, well, I didn’t really feel that bad. My loyalty to the team has ebbed considerably. The Royals were through a truly dismal period from 1986-2013, never making the playoffs.
My favorite players all retired, including Otis, whom the Royals callously dropped late in the 1983 season. That wound still festers, to be honest.
I spent several years on or near the West Coast, and became a Giants fan. They had exciting teams with a bevy of talented players, including Willie Mays, Willie McCovey, Jack Clark, Chili Davis, Will Clark, Barry Bonds, Tim Lincecum, Buster Posey and more.
They went to the World Series in 1989, 2002 and won it in 2010, 2012 and 2014. Frankly, I no longer closely followed the Royals.
But, my youthful affection for them remained. I wished we could have seen the game against the first-place Chicago White Sox.
The Royals won 7-2. They have a young team, with the potential to improve. I will keep an eye on them in the future, but the passion I felt decades ago is largely gone.
In 2014, the Royals awoke from their long slumber and made the playoffs. They surprised experts and fans by winning the AL title and advancing to the World Series — where they faced the Giants!
I was torn, but only briefly. The Giants were my team, and I was for them all the way, as they won in seven exciting games behind the truly epic performance of pitcher Madison Bumgarner.
Things change.
On Sept. 3, once the rain cleared, the Giants beat the Dodgers 3-2 in 11 innings. It was a thrilling, exasperating contest, with first place in the National League West at stake. The Giants took two of three and are holding onto first place as the schedule winds down.
The Giants were not expected to compete with the Dodgers, who won the 2020 World Series, and the talent-rich San Diego Padres this season, but they have led the NL West almost all season.
These last 25 games will be heaven to follow and hell on the nerves, and then October arrives with the postseason. For a decade, I eagerly looked forward to the Royals as they vied for a championship. I hope they rise again, and with the young talent on their roster, I think they will. Maybe I will come to another game — and this time actually see them play.
This year, I hope the Giants can continue this surprising season with their four title since 2010. Maybe in the future, both the Royals and Giants will be in the fall tourney.
If so, I will cheer for both — unless they wind up in the World Series again. Go Giants!
South Dakota native Tom Lawrence, a former Pioneer executive editor, has written about the state, its politics and people since 1978. Read his blog Prairie Perspective at http://sdprairie.blogspot.com/ and follow him on Twitter at @TLCF26.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.