A peaceful dark sky and the first star of the night
Click to purchase this photo

OPINION — I am out walking the dogs at dusk. To my left, the western horizon is a-light with yellow and orange and red streaks. On my right, the eastern horizon is so blue it looks like an azure sea of moving water, and the grass swaying below it is yellow as lemon custard.  It’s cold, but not bitter, and I walk fast. My young dogs tangle together, wrestling and barking, making their own wild games as they go. My old dog walks two steps behind me, watching to make sure I’m ok. She’s getting old, and she works hard guarding the ranch, so I wish she’d stay home and rest instead of following me around, but she won’t hear of it. Looking after me when I wander around at twilight is one of her responsibilities, and she takes them all very seriously. 

The four of us meander to the ridge where the first draw splits our north pasture in two. I walk down into the draw’s dark bottom and then up the other side. The trees are just shadows, but there’s still some snow caught in the tall grass. Most of the snow melted during last week’s warm afternoons, and what’s left glows white against the silhouettes of trunks and branches. I hike up and around. The dogs follow. When I cross back over I realize dusk is past, it’s night and it’s getting dark fast. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.