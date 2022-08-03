OPINION — The kids and I spent the past week traveling across the country to the West Coast. On the way, we collected stories and songs of the grasslands, of the mountains, of the sea. We watched the landscape change, the changes unfolding slowly across the miles, and I was astonished, as I always am on road trips, by the beauty of the earth and of her mutability.
While packing our suitcases the day before we left for our journey, I jotted down the first lines of this poem. The hours on the road gave me some time to think about it more. Now I’m not sure if it’s a poem or a mission statement, but I’d thought I’d share it here with you.
I want to live a patchwork life.
I want things to look a little cobbled together
stitched up with baling twine and wire.
I want the garden a little weedy
almost all those weeds are edible,
and the ones that aren’t?
Well, they are useful to the soil
I want my kids dressed in
things that have a story,
things that have a long life,
so when they wear them we can say:
Here’s a shirt your cousin Via loved,
Here’s the dress your Grandma sewed.
That’s how they will learn,
none of this belongs to just them.
That’s how they will learn
we are all just passing through
a little weathered, a little ragged
with all the best and brightest pieces
Until it’s time for them to add
