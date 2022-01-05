OPINION — Getting a puppy in the winter is ill-advised, but on a ranch, winter is by far our slowest, calmest time. During the early spring there’s the constant crush of calving and lambing, in the late spring there’s the rush of getting in the garden, and in the summer and fall there’s all the jobs we know we have to get done before snow flies again. Deep winter is usually the closest those of us working in agriculture ever get to a vacation. In other words, a great time to be trudging outside all hours of the day and night to potty-train a puppy. Who wouldn’t want to do that on their vacation?
If getting a puppy in winter is therefore a reasonable idea, getting a puppy just before the coldest, cold snap in recent memory is still a terrible one. Unfortunately, that is exactly what we just did. The day we brought our new puppy home it was still unseasonably warm, but the weather changed very abruptly and for the past week temperatures have barely come up above zero, often staying deep in the double digits. That’s real temperature, folks, it was much lower with windchill!
Thank goodness Jovi McWaddles is tough. The thick coat gifted to him by his Australian shepherd genes is coming in very handy. Subzero temperatures? Arctic winds? No problem! Jovi approaches bad weather with glee, bounding through the snow with abandon, seemingly impervious to the frigid air.
Did I say bounding? That might be an overstatement as the short legs gifted to him by the corgi genetics that represent the other half of his heritage make bounding pretty challenging (and thus the “McWaddles” portion of his name.) Unexpectedly, and inexplicably, however, Jovi also likes to tunnel through snow, diving deep, face first, and coming up with a sneeze when he needs air. Viewed from above, he looks like a cross between a badge and an otter, half burrowing, half swimming his way through the drifts.
His joy in the weather is contagious. Every time cabin fever threatens to set in, or sibling squabbles begin, I cajole the kids into their snowsuits and extra scarves, then send them out with the puppy. The trio heads to the tree breaks to explore, their shouts audible even through the battened down hatches of our old house. By the time they return, the puppy is ready for a nap, and the kids, revived by fresh air, are ready to dive back into their Christmas gifts, which are still new enough to be enthralling after a short break.
As for those late night and pre-dawn trips to take the puppy potty, those have been solely my responsibility. The vast silence of the wide prairie and the gleaming bowl of bright stars have softened what might otherwise be a truly terrible chore into something that, if not delightful, is certainly not dreadful. Thus, I’ve been able to embody the New Year’s resolution I wrote about in last week’s column — to ‘see’ joy – more easily than I anticipated. Without a new puppy this deep freeze would have been something to endure, head down, as stoically as possible. Instead, the cold snap has been a surprisingly festive time.
The most festive time of all, however, was this morning when, bleary-eyed and underslept, Jovi and I stumbled out before dawn and realized that the snow wasn’t squeaking quite as loud as it had been – the temperature was above zero at long last! And so I learned the surprising lesson that loving things that are not easy to love makes the things that are easier to love even more loveable. I can’t really make the math on that work either, but it comes down to this: The cold hasn’t been so bad, and the brief thaw is even better.
So, cheers to the 48 hours of predicted warmth ahead (which sadly will have ended by the time you read this) and cheers to the return to cold when it arrives, infused with a Jovi-inspired kind of joy.
