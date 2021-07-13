OPINION — Nick.
I told your story yesterday. How you lived. How you died — to the best of my knowledge.
We were talking about the use of medical marijuana as a treatment for PTS. I won’t use the D in the term.
Damnit.
I miss you. Your goofy laugh and you never-ending smile.
Your spirit was infectious and amazingly positive.
You deserved more out of life than your short years.
So what got us talking was South Dakota’s legalization of medicinal pot. PTS is an authorized use by the state. SD has a very limited scope for the use of marijuana for medical purposes.
Which is what got me telling you story and thus mine.
So for those of you just reading this …
Nick Fousek was my friend.
We were in the 129th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment together while serving in the South Dakota National Guard.
We deployed together. We laughed together.
One of my most favorite memories was of you in Louisiana. We were there after Hurricane Katrina and Wi-Fi was just becoming to be. When Maj. Jacobson came back one day and said the IT folks were perplexed by the data use on the system you slammed the lid on your laptop. Hmmm. That’s how you were getting internet on the airfield with no cords attached.
In all the time I served in the Army, both active duty and in the SD Guard, I never thought my time would come with any regrets.
Then you died Nick.
No. I do not have regrets. Just memories.
As best as I know, the docs said you had a brain aneurism. Your wife woke up to you gasping for air and called 911.
The medics couldn’t revive you. You died Dec. 9, 2007. You were 26.
The night I was told of your death, I had my first nightmare.
There you were, but it wasn’t you, although it was. The guy who was going into respiratory distress in Bagram had your face on his body. The big eagle tattoo on his chest, his body, but your face. The doctors and nurses surrounding him, intubating him — you.
Those nightmares continued for the next few weeks — progressively worse. And then the daymares came.
I saw the woman murdered in Iraq in the middle of the MSR. Her black burka covering her body in the middle of the intersecting as we drove past.
I saw the man who fell out of his whitewater raft sprawled on the bank of the Gallatin River with kayakers compressing on his chest. He didn’t survive.
I saw Josh’s face, who fell from the 18th balcony of his hotel to the sidewalk below.
After the first daymare, sitting at my desk, I called for help.
Just talking about it helped. When asked, I can still put myself in the dream. I can smell and taste the ER. The dust. The cleaner. Afghanistan.
I can hear the beeps and the nurses talking, talking — more of an incomprehensible murmur — like Charlie Brown’s teacher talking though different. Softer.
Over time things got better. I don’t have the nightmares anymore. If I stop and think about things I can take myself back there. The smell of dust and cleanser. The beeps.
Things are better now.
So rest easy brother. I miss you.
If anyone reading this is struggling, ask for help.
There is a stupid stigma in asking for help dealing with mental health.
“You’re not strong” is an often-thought “weakness.”
But you are not weak by asking for help. You are strong.
Too many veterans have taken their own lives when they didn’t ask for help or when the help they received wasn’t enough.
If you, or someone you know is considering suicide, call the suicide hotline 1-800-273-8255 at any time.
