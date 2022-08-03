OPINION — I haven’t watched Wimbledon closely for the last few years.
For more than 50 years, I have followed the British tennis tournament closely. From Laver to Connors, Borg, McEnroe and beyond, I’ve greatly enjoyed following tennis. I was a mediocre player on my best days, but I have long loved the sport.
In recent years I cheered on the Williams sisters — Serena and Venus are amazing — and the great trio of men, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.
This year, I didn’t see a single shot of the finals. I had to look up to see that Elena Rybakina was the women’s champion, and Djokovic won the men’s side.
In the past, I would have “watched” these matches with my sister Anita — mostly over the phone while we kept our eyes on the court — and we would have discussed every detail of the match and the players.
But I can’t do that anymore. Anita died 10 years ago this week.
Talking about tennis is a small part of our loss. We all miss her so. Anyone who knew her feels the same way.
Anita and I were always close. She was not quite two years older than me but she was a guiding force as a big sister from the start.
My birthday is Aug. 20; hers is Sept. 2. When we were kids in Brookings, Mom used to hold a joint birthday party halfway between those dates.
Some kids may have felt they were denied their own birthday but we loved sharing the day together. It meant a bigger party, more kids and more.
Plus, I was with Anita. That always was special to me.
Once, when I was a little boy with curly blond locks that Mom loved, Anita sat me and cut my hair. Mom was horrified but I didn’t mind. Whatever Anita wanted was OK by me.
She looked after younger brother who wasn’t always paying in the close attention. When JFK was shot on Nov. 22, 1963, I was in kindergarten and Anita was a second-grader.
Brookings called off school when the horrible news was announced. Anita took me by the hand and guided me home.
After we moved to the farm, we laughed, joked, watched TV together, argued and fought and were wiffle ball teammates. Anita’s competitive spirit was a thing to behold, as our brother Vern learned when he paraded around the bases after hitting a homer to beat us one summer afternoon.
As he crossed the plate, Anita picked up the bat and paddled him something fierce. He chased her around the house a time or two before she ducked inside and locked the door.
Mom emerged to see what all the shouting was about but Grandpa, who had been watching the game and adored Vern, told Mom all was well. “He had it coming,” Grandpa said with a laugh. I just stood there amazed.
Anita lived in Oregon for the last 30 years of her life. Our sisters Debbie and Julie, who were rocks for her during her battle with cancer, lived nearby and miss her deeply and daily.
I lived there for five years before her fight began, so my memories of my time there with her are almost all joyous and filled with laughter.
I will always fondly recall the time we watched the Wimbledon final together at a restaurant in downtown Portland.
The match started around 6 a.m. and when I went to pick her up, she was, as usual, dressed stylishly, her eyes bright with excitement. It was a fun morning, one I still cherish.
We also attended a World Team Tennis match near Portland once, where we watched some of the best players in the world. Anita’s love of tennis was amazing in part because I don’t think she ever played the game.
But she loved it and knew it. She and her family took a trip to New York to see the U.S. Open a few years ago. That was a goal she set for herself and Anita was a person who got things done.
I have written and edited thousands of obituaries over the years. I never had a worse task, or one I wanted to do better, then when I wrote the obits for my parents and Anita.
Reading hers again opens a wound that will never heal, and nor should it. But it also helps remind me of her, and that evokes a smile.
“She was fiery and had a strong will. Her opinions were deeply felt and always correct — you just had to ask her. Her magnificent strength and courage stood her well as she battled the breast cancer that entered her life in 1994. It was a cruel and persistent foe, but in Anita, it found an adversary who was as equally devoted to success.
“It knocked her down, stripped her of her gorgeous hair and caused her countless painful hours and days. Cancer came at Anita time and time and again. Still, for almost 18 years, she fought it to a standstill. She amazed doctors and caregivers with her resolve to remain standing and caring for her daughters and husband.
“Anita inspired her family, friends and the people she met along that path and her legacy will continue to do so. It’s important to know cancer did not win the final battle. Anita would never accept losing and she didn’t in this case, either. Her vibrancy and upbeat nature made her a forever champion.”
Our dear sister Mary discussed many things with Anita over the years, and in her final days in that horrid summer of 2012, they touched on death. Mary wanted to offer comfort, so she said Anita would be in heaven.
“I know where I am going but I just didn’t think it would be this soon,” she told Mary.
But she said she accepted her death because she believed it was God’s plan. She said she so wished she would have been able to meet her grandchildren.
As the obituary stated, “Anita’s deep and heartfelt faith sustained her through many of her hard-fought battles. She honestly felt an angel was on her shoulder and God had a plan for her.”
I just wish that plan had included more time with us. Miss ya, ’Nita.
