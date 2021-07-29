A controlled burn

OPINION — Smoke gets in your eyes…. but flames destroy fences.
It has been three weeks since the swather blades ignited the small grass fire.
Small fires are the ones that burn on other ranches.
There are no small fires on your own.
In the ordinary process of making hay, a spark ignited a tuft of grass and the wind picked up the flame.
Fortunately, it occurred along a major roadway and was immediately discovered and subdued but not without doing a few thousands of dollars in damage.
There is lost grazing, and wooden posts that held up the fence have burned through.
The metal of the wire will no longer allow a stretch and will have to be replaced with the posts.
Two days after the fire, when the last of the tentative wisps of smoke had settled and the final hidden embers were subdued, we had a substantial rain event.
Nearly two inches fell over twenty-four hours.
Ten days later we got another inch and a quarter.
After comparing notes with a neighbor, we tallied nearly four inches in the month of July, far above our normal average.
The burn remained blackened for less than a month, although a char can still be seen in most areas, lush new green growth dominates the eye when you travel past.
I recall a late summer fire on the Powder River that burned several sections of pasture, nearly two thousand acres.
Gentle fall rains came before the freeze and the resurgent range grasses looked like a golf course going into the winter.
A migratory band of nearly a thousand pronghorn antelope used that burn for their winter feed, one of the most spectacular sights I have ever witnessed in a dry land that begrudges life.
There have been smoke filled skies in the Hills for several weeks now with no letup in sight in predicted temperatures or help from soaking rains.
The rural volunteer fire departments are out every other day, but new fires are getting harder to discover as one smoke blends in with that of another from miles away.
Yet in the sultry days of summer there are those that are thriving.
Turkeys and fawns that are threatened most when young by chilling rains are prospering with large flocks of chicks and herds of young deer and antelope.
They are able to identify predators more easily over the shortened grasses and bumper crops of grasshoppers are keeping the bellies of predators full reducing their need to chase fawns.
Of the 26 elk that hit my alfalfa fields this week, there were nine calves from eleven cows.
That is an incredibly high survival rate.
For the first time in five years, the turkeys appear to be holding their own with large flocks of young chicks accompanying most flocks.
While the fires and heat can be devastating, there are elements of our natural surroundings that prosper during these times and the apparent devastation can be short lived and beneficial.
I do not pray for a fire to come clear the timber and dormant grasses from my slopes, especially when winds and temperatures make them so hard to check.
But come fall and early spring each year I envy those places that have enjoyed the cleansing benefits of beneficial flames when properly administered by professionals.
On a more positive note, antler development is fantastic this season and I’m seeing some truly beautiful pictures being captured by area photographers.
It is time to begin scouting as the start of archery antelope is in just over two weeks away and deer season follows soon after.
The Speirs family has owned and operated Crow Creek Wildlife Management Service since 1996.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.