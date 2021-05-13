OPINION — There are a lot of ways for a lamb to end up as a bottle baby. Their mother gets sick and they are orphaned. They are born with a physical problem, or the mother’s body doesn’t produce enough milk. There’s so much that can go wrong, sometimes it amazes me that it ever goes right.
We started lambing last week, and so far we’ve had three sets of triplets, too many babies for a single ewe to raise. We also lost the first ewe that lambed to a mysterious illness. She was fine, her babies happily nursing by her side, and then within a few hours she sickened and died. All of which means we currently have a barn full of bum lambs.
Now, I love bum lambs. I thought my adventures in South Dakota were temporary until I volunteered to take in two bums from a friend. Everything changed when I fell completely in love with them. Lucky for me, the next time I fell in love it was with a cowboy willing to accommodate me and my shepherding habit.
That was nine years ago. Since then, I’ve learned a lot about sheep, but there is much that remains a mystery. Sheep are stoic to a fault. It’s a liability for prey animals to outwardly display illness, but it makes it challenging to care for them. And while lambs are a little less secretive than adult sheep about their ailments, once they take a bad turn, they tend to take it fast.
Cold, wet weather is especially treacherous on new babies if the calories required to stay warm overtake what they are able to consume. They will stop trying to nurse and simply curl up somewhere to conserve heat. Unless a watchful shepherd comes along, they will fall asleep and never wake.
Last week, all across western Dakota, people cheered at a weekend forecast predicting the moisture we so desperately needed, but I am sure I wasn’t the only shepherd grimacing while she cheered. Some of that moisture was going to be snow accompanied by high winds — the worst possible weather for those of us in the middle of lambing.
The cold, wet weather arrived on schedule, and on Sunday, I carried a tiny ewe lamb into the house, her body so still and cold I thought she might already be dead. I’d watched from afar as she struggled to stand after birth, wondering if I should intervene. The baby’s mother was the worried sort, and I’ve learned the hard way that interrupting the bonding process, especially if the mother is already agitated, can cause irreparable harm. So I waited too long before interfering, hoping the mother would be able to rouse the lamb herself.
Miraculously, the baby recovered, and we named her Fiona — Finny for short — because Fiona means white in Gaelic and she is the whitest lamb I’ve ever seen. She is thriving now, and in years past that would have been enough — the satisfaction of rescuing her despite my mistake, a windfall of grace, a temporary reprieve from the demands of mortality. But this year it isn’t enough; a rescue no longer feels like a reprieve. It seems I am finally accepting that no matter how hard I try, and how knowledgeable I become, I can’t save all the lambs, and there is grief and loss in that realization.
The last of the snow and sleet passed over this afternoon. The sky is still gray, but the air is warmer, and the grasses in the pasture are growing so fast we can almost hear the crinch and squeak as they push up, up, up toward the light, a millennia of wisdom held in their quiet roots. Tomorrow the sun will return and the whole prairie will be singing with green, the same hymn of thanksgiving it always sings at the gift of moisture, new life brought forth from the decay of what came before. And I will be listening, because there is still so much to learn.
Eliza Blue is folk singer & writer. She lives with her husband and two children on a fourth-generation cattle ranch. She can be reached at elizabluesings@gmail.com.
