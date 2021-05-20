2021 seniors may be the best prepared group yet

OPINION — Graduating after two COVID-filled school years, the Class of 2021 should be able to handle anything thrown their way. They have seen about everything, dealt with more interruptions and changes in two years than most will endure in a lifetime. The group will be stronger for it. Stay positive.
SHS strives to have each group of seniors ready for life after high school. This group of seniors will be prepared to deal with life’s confrontations. They have experienced it to the core.
Graduation is both a happy and a sad time for families. Every graduating senior makes his and her parents and grandparents very proud. Seniors get sick of me pointing out that graduation is more about their parents and grandparents than it is about them. Right or wrong….you determine that. To be successful in life graduates must be lifelong learners. The time to figure that out is not at the conclusion of the commencement exercise on May 30. No matter what that next step brings, it will change drastically very quickly. Those unwilling to adapt will get left behind. The senior class has lived that for the past two years.
Jon Gordon shares thoughts each year for graduates. I would like to emphasize two of those this year.
First: Quit for the right reasons. Don’t quit because work is hard or you’re experiencing challenges. Quit because in your heart you know there is something else for you to do. Quit because you are not benefitting yourself or the organization you work for. Quit because you are absolutely certain you are no longer supposed to be there.
Over the past two years the Class of 2021 has been given numerous opportunities to quit. Most all chose not to do so. Keep that up.
Second: Learn from every job and experience. Every job, good or bad, prepares you for the work you were ultimately born to do.
Choose to study or work at something you enjoy. Don’t be miserable going to school or work. Look forward to Mondays. If you are not, find something else. In the long run, you will be happier doing so.
I will end with 21 Good Bits of Advise about Life! Something I have shared previously.
1. No one can ruin your day without your permission.
2. Most people will be about as happy as they decide to be.
3. Others can stop you temporarily, but only you can do it permanently.
4. Whatever you are willing to put up with is exactly what you will have.
5. Success stops when you do.
6. When your ship comes in, make sure you are willing to unload it.
7. You will never have it all together.
8. Life is a journey, not a destination. Enjoy the trip.
9. The biggest lie on the planet: When I get what I want I will be happy.
10. The best way to escape your problem is to solve it.
11. I’ve learned that ultimately, “takers” lose and “givers win.”
12. Life’s precious moments don’t have value unless they are shared.
13. If you don’t start, it is certain you won’t arrive.
14. We often fear the thing we want and need the most.
15. He or she who laughs – lasts.
16. Yesterday was the deadline for all complaints.
17. Look for opportunities, not guarantees.
18. Life is what’s coming, not what was.
19. Success is getting up one more time.
20. Now is the most interesting time of all.
21. When things go wrong, don’t go with them.
Don’t let anyone tell you that life is easy – if you hear that, do not believe it. Life is fun – but not easy.
Congratulations class of 2021. We will never forgot you.
Steve Morford is the principal of Spearfish High School
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.