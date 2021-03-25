2021 Legislative session highlights

OPINION — If you’ve paid attention to the news, I think it’s safe to say that the 96th Legislative Session was unlike any other. The millions of dollars in one-time Federal “COVID relief” money set off a major debate on spending priorities that provided the backdrop to all the other issues we faced and kept those serving on the appropriations committees working overtime.
I’d like to take this chance to provide a recap of 10 major issues we debated that stand out most in my mind in terms of future impact, current events, media controversy or importance to our district and the state, not necessarily in order. I’ve provided a link to each bill’s history on the Legislative Research Council website for those who would like more information. The site is well done and allows anybody to read all the versions and amendments as well as listen to the testimony in each committee and chamber, courtesy of South Dakota Public Broadcasting.
1. Marijuana legalization: In the November 2020 election Initiated Measure 26 (IM26) to legalize medical marijuana passed with just under 70% of the vote statewide with an effective date of July 1. After much back and forth debating HB1100 which the governor’s office promoted to delay implementation to allow more time to work out the details in a 96 section law, the House sent the bill to a House-Senate conference committee where it died. I opposed the first version of HB1100 as well as the final version, with the former providing too much of a delay and limitation, and the final version as amended in the Senate going too far. I consistently voted and argued for measures that implemented the will of the voters as passed in IM26 - no more, no less. Where that leaves us today is IM26 going into effect on July 1, without amendment, as-passed by the voters. Additional amendments proposed by the governor may be considered on veto day or in a special session. https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/21938
2. Impeachment of the Attorney General: The House of Representatives also dealt with an effort to convince attorney General Jason Ravnsborg to resign after he was charged with three misdemeanors in the fatal traffic death of Joseph Boever. On the same day that the Department of Public Safety released the videos of Ravnsborg’s interviews with investigators, and the Governor called for his resignation, three members of the House of Representatives also filed an impeachment resolution (HR7001). I opposed these efforts, because until the criminal court case is resolved I thought it was improper to have agencies of state government release only its side of the evidence, and impossible to have a fair and transparent impeachment trial. While nobody thinks it is “OK” for there to be an accident resulting in a death, until the legal process plays out and all parties have had an opportunity to present and weigh evidence, impeachment is premature. Every defendant, whoever they are, has the constitutional right to confront his or her accusers before an impartial jury. These due process rights are in the Constitution which I swore an oath to defend, and if they can be ignored for the attorney general, they can certainly be cast aside for you and me. As the process played out, the impeachment resolution was completely amended in committee to say the House “may” review impeachment at the conclusion of the criminal matter. Because I thought the whole matter premature, when brought to the House floor I voted “No”, for the reasons outlined above. https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/22491
3. Parental choice in education revisions, HB177: I co-sponsored this bill because I support the efforts made by the governor and her staff to address the issue of true local control - which is each family. Parents have the right to decide how to best educate their children, whether alternate education, private or public school, and it is government’s job to protect that. After much lobbying and hard work, the bill made it through the Senate and the House and has been signed by the governor. It will relax restrictions on families that choose to homeschool and require all school districts to allow children receiving alternate education to participate in extra-curricular activities. I think this is only fair, as their parents pay taxes too. I heard from many people on this bill and was impressed by the huge number of great South Dakota families – parents and children - who flooded the capital each time this measure was debated. https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/22190
4. Fairness in Girls Sports, HB1217: I co-sponsored this measure, designed to ensure that boys and men play in their own divisions and women and girls in theirs. Put simply, boys/men would not be allowed to “transition” and claim the right to be called a “girl” and then set all the records in one year or deny other girls their place on a team or in a competition, as has happened in other states. Despite all the controversy this is just common sense and it is sad that this issue even had to be addressed, but those are the times in which we live. After initially expressing support and an intention to sign it, the governor issued a “style and form” veto of the bill which the legislature will have to consider on the final day of session and decide what to do. Issues include whether it is constitutional to call this substantive change a mere “style and form” veto, as well as the vote to override. https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/12299
5. Limitation on intergovernmental lawsuits, HB1191: I was the prime sponsor of this bill to allow the judge in a case involving two units of government such as a city and a sanitary district, or a city and a fire department, to require the parties proceed under an expedited process or to alternative dispute resolution such as mediation to hopefully save much tax money otherwise spent on attorney fees as well as the time and effort that goes into litigation. Those of us in Spearfish have seen the impact that these kinds of cases can have. I think this bill is just common sense and a good government measure that will protect taxpayers. I am grateful for Sen. Tim Johns who agreed to be the prime sponsor in the Senate. It passed the House and Senate and was signed into law by the governor on March 18. https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/22068
6. Assisted living facility visitation policies, HB1139: Sponsored by Rep. Phil Jensen from Rapid City, this was a good bill that I supported to require assisted living facilities to begin addressing the scandal that we saw in the past year when many seniors were essentially held prisoner in their own rooms, unable to see their loved ones due to varying quarantine policies. Many people believe these measures to be shortsighted in that they ignore the mental and emotional damage done to people that often outweigh the supposed benefits of the lockdowns. This bill was very timely and compassionate, seeking to shift the balance from these entities worrying about liability if they let anybody in, to instead being concerned with liability if they keep loved ones out. Anybody with a family member or friend in assisted living should be thankful for this bill and more may need to be done in this area in the future to also include nursing homes. It passed the House and Senate and awaits the Governor’s signature. https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/22216
7. Big Sioux River cleanup, HB1256: I worked with Rep. Chris Karr from Sioux Falls on this bill because I think it can serve as a template for what can be done with any of our rivers in South Dakota that are polluted, and because the pollution in the Big Sioux River is a statewide embarrassment that has gone unaddressed for long enough. We worked with scientists and clean water activists from around the state, testified in committees in both the House and Senate and on the House floor, and in the end managed to secure $3 million in funding to clean up the Big Sioux, South Dakota’s dirtiest river. I think it a wise use of “one-time” money to make investments cleaning up our rivers that can have impacts for generations to come. In testimony in the Senate Appropriation Committee I said that as a resident of South Dakota, the Big Sioux River is just as much my river as is Spearfish Creek for somebody from Sioux Falls who comes to visit my district. I look forward to continuing to work on issues involving clean water in the future. This bill passed the Senate and House and was signed into law by the Governor on March 21, 2021. https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/22363
8. Health care competition through primary care agreements, HB1131: This bill brought by Rep. Tamara St. John will authorize patients to enter into direct primary care agreements with doctors, separate from any insurance contract and hopefully provide more options for patients and more competition in the world of healthcare, resulting in lowered costs. There were a few measures considered this year that indicate a legislative desire to increase transparency and competition in order to bring free-market solutions to the high costs of healthcare, and I think that is a good trend. The bill awaits the Governor’s signature. https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/22125
9. Election integrity regarding absentee ballots, HB1126: Sponsored by Rep. Drew Dennert who brought a few good bills this year seeking to tighten up South Dakota’s laws regarding elections in response to some of what we saw in other states during 2020, the measure passed the House 52 – 16 but was killed in the Senate State Affairs committee. Responding to the mass mailing of absentee ballots in the 2020 election and the possibility of fraud that accompanied it, the bill would have prohibited the Secretary of State from sending an absentee ballot to anybody unless they had requested it. I thought this made sense and voted for it in the House. https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/22151
10. Ag land status redefinition, HB1085: This bill would have significantly altered the ability for small farms to qualify for Ag taxation status and impacted Lawrence County possibly more than any other. After hearing from many constituents and agreeing it was a bad bill in its initial form, I worked hard to either see the bill killed or amended to save our state’s small producers. I ended up voting for the bill in the House after it had been amended to completely remove section 2 provisions that so many in Lawrence County objected to. The bill was signed into law by the Governor on March 21. https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/21907
To all District 31 citizens: Thank you for the opportunity to serve in Pierre during my first legislative session as your representative. Overall I tried to focus on doing a good job in the Education and Judiciary Committees, speaking up when I thought it would make a difference and contribute to the debate, and keeping a careful eye on how the proposals we debated would impact all those in Lawrence County and around the state. I want to also thank my family for their patience and sacrifice as I was gone or traveling back and forth to Pierre. I look forward to seeing or hearing from you in the future as we continue to work on the issues important to District 31 and South Dakota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.