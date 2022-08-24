OPINION — The kids and I are back on the road again this week. I am thankful to have these adventures with them, this chance to watch them discover the world, even when it gets challenging. Since we are away from the ranch, here is a missive from a few years back that sums up a lot of my thoughts on parenthood, the challenges in particular:

During the summer months, the egg supply coming from the coop drastically and mysteriously decreases. A hunt for hidden nests ensues, followed by a redoubled effort to get the girls laying in the coop again. Earlier this spring, just such a nest was discovered in the barn where we lamb. Cleverly nestled behind the door to a stall, one or more of our Araucana hens had scratched out a perfect circle in the hay, and proceeded to lay dozens of gorgeous, gray-blue eggs in it. This was very depressing, since there was no way to tell which eggs were old, or how old they might be. The barn cats weren’t sad though, our loss was their gain.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.