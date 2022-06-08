OPINION — June 8, 2022, marks 146 years of the Black Hills Pioneer publishing the local news.
Our free society demands an independent press. Our democracy demands fair and factual journalism. As the Black Hills Pioneer locally serves more readers than ever before, through print, website, and digital edition platforms, we are grateful for your continued support. With that support comes a strong obligation to do our job right.
Our newspaper operation has touched three centuries: the 1800s, 1900s, and the 2000s. We’ve been here when it counts. The Pioneer covers life, death, and everything in between as the keepers of the permanent record. Our staff of 35 workers and over 50 carriers is made up of citizens of the communities we serve in Lawrence, Butte, Meade and Harding counties. They are your neighbors, parents at your school, fellow volunteers, customers, friends and family.
We share a long history with the Black Hills.
In May of 1876, the discovery of gold in the northern Black Hills brought a stampede of fortune seekers and soon after all of the services needed to establish a community, including a newspaper of record. W. A. Merrick and A.W. Laughlin brought in their printing equipment by wagon, set up shop, and on June 8, printed the first edition off the presses in Deadwood, becoming Dakota Territory’s first newspaper. They reported that “Bustle and confusion was prevalent everywhere. Each day and almost each hour witnessed the arrival of greater or less parties of gold seekers who, finding some eligible location to corral their wagons or pitch their tents, immediately mixed with the throng and became one of us.”
That same month, less than three weeks later, the pages of the Pioneer reported on the defeat of Lt. Colonel George A. Custer and the 7th Cavalry at the hands of Plains Indian warriors during the Battle of the Little Bighorn in Montana Territory that took place June 25-26.
Pioneer reporters cover government at all levels including county commissions, city councils, school boards and more, on behalf of you. We serve as a watchdog for transparency, openness, proper procedure, the facts, and accountability on how your community is governed and how your tax dollars are spent.
Over the years, we have expanded to become the legal newspaper of record for several governmental entities in the Northern Hills. We publish legal notices on our pages, our website, and on a statewide newspaper website, providing free access for readers to access any legal notice run in the state. https://www.sdpublicnotices.com/
The Black Hills Pioneer is the official newspaper for the following:
Lawrence County: City of Lead, City of Deadwood, Central City, City of Spearfish, City of Whitewood, St. Onge Township, Lead/Deadwood School Dist., Lead/Deadwood Sanitary Dist., Spearfish School Dist., and Lawrence County Commission.
Butte County: City of Belle Fourche, Butte County, Belle Fourche School Dist., City of Newell, Newell School Dist., Nisland Township
Meade County: Sturgis School Dist., Meade County, City of Sturgis, Vale Township, City of Piedmont
Our Nation’s Center News weekly newspaper (est. 1976) is the legal paper for City of Buffalo, Harding County, Harding Co. Schools
We look forward to continuing our role of being the permanent record keepers of our history in our beautiful, beloved Black Hills. We hope you continue to count on us to get the job done.
On behalf of our entire staff — thank you.
Letti Lister, is the President & Publisher of Seaton Publishing, South Dakota.
A journalism graduate of Kansas State University, she and her husband Scott put down their Black Hills family roots in 1989. Their son Chris is a recent English graduate of BHSU. Daughter Madiera will be a senior at Kansas State University working on her degree in Kinesiology. Scott and Letti have both worked at the Black Hills Pioneer for over three decades.
