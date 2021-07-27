100th County fair and 4-H values

OPINION — Our Butte Lawrence County fair is celebrating its 100th year. It is strange to think about the fair looked like in 1921. Not only was the county fair a time for area ranchers, farmers, and community members to gather to share food, ideas, be entertained, but also, a time to socialize. Our fair is known for its tradition and nostalgia, and this tradition continues as we
4-Hers continue to use the same Pavilion built-in 1921 to display our fair exhibits July 27-31. I have been going to the Butte Lawrence County fair for the past 8 years and continue to learn and grow as 4-Her.
I have gained experience in many 4-H project areas including swine, sheep, foods & nutrition, food preservation, photography, music, health, clothing, and horticulture. The county fair is not just about earning a purple ribbon or Best in Show. It is more about overcoming challenges, building relationships, and trying something new.
I want to reflect on what the county fair has taught me community service, citizenship, and leadership. These three areas are also 4-H pillars. 4-H focuses these life skills in four programs including Health & Wellness, Agriculture, Science, and Leadership.
The county fair is about community service because it takes a community of volunteers to plan and organize this week-long event. I provide service by preparing the fairgrounds, cleaning out animal shelters, and mowing. I have constructed picnic tables, set up show rings for livestock shows, and worked in the 4-H food booth to serve our community. The fair has taught me the importance of overcoming challenges. It was not easy to handle a lamb that was bigger than me, but I overcame this challenge by practicing and working with my animal.
The county fair provides opportunities for citizenship. Citizenship is the responsibility to contribute to those around you and provide services to others. I am a responsible citizen when I collect garbage on fairgrounds and recycle. I am a good citizen when I support the businesses that support our county fair.
The county fair provides opportunities for leadership skills. I demonstrate leadership when I am interviewed during static project judging. I demonstrate leadership when I share what I have learned with each project I enter in the fair. As an older 4-Her, I am a mentor and role model for younger members. By teaching them to be responsible, helpful, caring. I show god sportsmanship when competing in livestock shows. I am a leader when I follow all established rules and meet necessary deadlines. As a 4-H county junior leader, I am helping to plan and organize some events at the fair.
This is a historical year for the 100th Butte-Lawrence County Fair, especially since our last county fair was canceled due to Covid-19. The county fair is not just for 4-H. It is for our whole community and offers opportunities to grow in community service, citizenship, and leadership. I invite you to take a short drive to Nisland, July 27- July 31 and enjoy some events, run and entertainment.
