Zola Crago (née Kelly), 93 of Spearfish passed away on April 30, 2022.

Zola is survived by her sons, Alan Crago and Mike Crago, brothers Bill Freier, John Freier, and Alan Freier, sister Dawn Brandeberry, and grandchildren, Zach Crago and Zarah Crago. She joins her husband Charles “Chet” Chester Crago in Heaven along with her mother, Ella Mae Hammill and father Lyman Charles Kelly, and her second husband Carol Austin.

