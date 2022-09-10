Zola Crago (née Kelly), 93 of Spearfish passed away on April 30, 2022.
Zola is survived by her sons, Alan Crago and Mike Crago, brothers Bill Freier, John Freier, and Alan Freier, sister Dawn Brandeberry, and grandchildren, Zach Crago and Zarah Crago. She joins her husband Charles “Chet” Chester Crago in Heaven along with her mother, Ella Mae Hammill and father Lyman Charles Kelly, and her second husband Carol Austin.
Born on January 29, 1929, in Miller, SD, Zola grew up on her family’s farm. All accounts indicate she was the same curious, creative, outgoing, kind, courageous, and determined girl then as she remained in adulthood. In the throes of the Great Depression, she and her family were forced to leave the farm for work picking apples in Cashmere, WA. Zola often recounted in bedtime stories to her young grandchildren how her mother could pick 5 apples at a time with one hand, and how she liked to help her mom in the orchards but in all likelihood just made things harder on her mom.
After nearly a year in Washington, Zola’s family returned to the family farm near Ree Heights. Zola was a strong and impatient student. At the age of 17, she left high school early and soon thereafter took summer school classes at the Teachers College in Spearfish to help fill the desperate need for teachers at the time. Her sister Dawn was taught by Zola in the fourth grade and recalls her being a creative and “strict but not harsh” teacher.
If Zola’s intention was to be a teacher in Ree Heights, God had a different plan for her after her second tour of summer school. Recently returned to his family’s ranch after World War II, Chet Crago was eating at the Airport Café in Spearfish where Zola was waitressing late one evening. At closing time, Zola asked the sheriff, a regular patron, if he’d give her a ride home, but the sheriff declined and asked Chet if he’d be able to. He said yes. Zola said it was love at first sight. Within 3 weeks, they were engaged.
Married in August of 1949, Zola moved to Chet’s ranch, and 2 1/2 years later, they had their first son, Alan Crago, and 18 months later their second son Mike. She took care of the kids as they ran around the ranch helping their dad, and she learned sign language when she discovered her son Mike was deaf.
Education was always important to Zola, so when her kids got older, Zola decided to return to Black Hills Teachers College to complete her bachelor’s degree and later her master’s degree. Zola was a teacher at heart. She taught music at Belle Fourche Elementary School for 18 years, then moved to California where she taught at a private school, before returning to the Black Hills where she taught sign language for 20 years at Black Hills State, and English to immigrants she met in the Spearfish community. She received a counseling certificate from Biola University and started Christian Counseling in Spearfish.
Zola’s faith was her bedrock throughout life. Even when tragedy struck, such as when she lost Chet to a heart attack when she was only 47, her faith helped her persevere. She could be seen greeting congregants coming to church on Sundays, delivering meals to seniors, memorizing bible verses with church friends, and praying with patients in Northern Hills Hospice where she was its first administrative officer. She was proud to share her faith with her sons and grandchildren. She led prayers at mealtimes, shared stories from the Bible, and welcomed conversation about the message from that week’s sermon.
Zola will be remembered for her teaching: music, bible study, piano, sign language, and English whether in the classroom, at Church, or at her kitchen table. Also, for the stories she wrote about Chet in World War II, the “true stories” she shared with her grandchildren at bedtime when they were children, and the stories she loved to discuss from the nightly news. But most of all, Zola will be remembered for her faith, service to the church, and devotion to her sons and grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at Countryside Church in Spearfish, Saturday September 17, at 2pm. Cards may be sent to PO Box 943 Spearfish SD 57783.
