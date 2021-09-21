Zelva LeAnne Macdonald Rivers, 65, passed away due to a long battle of cancer on Sept. 18, 2021, in Sundance, Wyo..
Zelva was born on March 26,1956 to William (Bill) Macdonald and Barbara (Redinger) Macdonald in Deadwood. Zelva grew up in Lead. Later moving to Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., and then settling in Sundance for the remainder of her life.
She enjoyed cooking, BBQ’s, camping, watching the Dallas Cowboys football games, reading her books, chatting with her best friend, bird watching, and spending time with her family, kids, and grandkids. She had the biggest heart ever and helped people whenever possible no matter what it was. Zelva loved her family, kids, and grandkids with all her heart.
She is survived by her mother Barbara Macdonald; son Fred Septka III; daughters JaNeece Finn (Luke), Tara Brown (Charles); sisters Paulette (Bill), Melody (Jerry); brothers Scott (Diane), and Malcom; grandchildren Ty, David, Ahron, Eland, Justin, Irene, and Evan. Preceding her are her father William (Bill) Macdonald and her son Jeremy Septka.
A private family memorial has been planned as that is what she had requested. Condolences may be sent to JaNeece Finn, P.O. Box 1073 Sundance, WY 82729.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
